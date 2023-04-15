A shooting occurred early Saturday morning in the 2300 block of Newberry Lane in Rockingham County in the Redpoint apartment complex.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said that police responded to a report of a shooting in the apartment complex shortly after midnight. No further details were available at the scene.
A James Madison University community alert was issued around 12:45 a.m. advising those in the area to shelter in place and was lifted about an hour later.
