The Harrisonburg City Council approved a housing permit, water and sewer rate increases and recognized officers at its June 13 meeting.
Permit Approved For Future Housing
The council unanimously approved a special use permit to allow for multiple family housing on 1846 Evelyn Byrd Avenue, which is adjacent to the Texas Roadhouse on Evelyn Byrd Avenue.
The building would have a maximum of 20 units with up to five stories and contain units with three bedrooms or less. One bedroom units would take up 10% of the total number of units and one would be fully disability accessible.
The building would also include a bus pull-off zone and a bus shelter.
Adam Fletcher, the director of the department of community development and Harrisonburg Planning Commission, presented the plans, and said the project fit within the city’s housing study — it has above median access to public transit, grocery stores and other areas while increasing density.
Water And Sewage Rates Increase Approved
The council unanimously approved increased water and sewage rates for the city.
The approved ordinance amendment increased city and rural rates by 20 cents, depending on how many gallons are used. It also increased minimum sewer charges, per month by meter.
Police And Refugee Resettlement Day Recognized
Two Harrisonburg officers were recognized with awards at the meeting for saving two lives. Chief Kelly Warner recognized Aaron Dove for his work for aiding a police officer who was shot after a gun went off during an incident where HPD was trying to corral a loose cow. Warner said the incident, which occurred in March 2021, happened after the cow rammed an officer, making his gun discharge and hit a different officer in both legs.
“Dove and another officer, officer Jones, were nearby and immediately rushed to the injured officer and ach officer quickly applied department issued tourniquets,” Warner said. “I’m here to tell you that the officer that received the aid applied by Detective Doug is alive and he is well. He is up and walking around.”
Warner also recognized Justin Kline for saving a 25 year old’s life after experiencing a cardiac arrest. In February 2021, Warner said, a business called emergency services, and Kline arrived a minute after the call because he was nearby. When he arrived and saw the scene, he did chest compressions and provided instructions to provide more communication.
“It feels great to be able to give back to my community … and not necessarily for the award but more so for you to know you’ve done something for somebody else to help them out in their life,” Kline said.
Kline said he was thankful for the Harrisonburg Fire Department for holding training sessions in life-saving measures every year.
The city also recognized World Refugee Day, which will take place June 17 during Harrisonburg’s “Best.Weekend.Ever.” from 3-6 p.m. at the Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market in Turner Pavillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.