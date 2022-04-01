An initial call for a gunshot wound in the Park View neighborhood Wednesday afternoon turned out to be from an injury from a fall, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Police said they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Old Windmill Court in Harrisonburg at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a gunshot wound. A man was flown to University of Virginia Medical Center for further treatment.
But HPD Capt. Jason Kidd said Friday that after an investigation, there was no gunshot wound, and the injury was due to an accident where the victim fell and hit his head, causing a severe injury.
Through an investigation, police determined the fall was an accident. There is no foul play or criminal act, Kidd said, and no arrests will be made.
Kidd said the victim was treated for a laceration at U.Va and is in recovery.
"We hope the individual recovers completely," Kidd said.
-- Staff Report
