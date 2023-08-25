FRONT ROYAL — A Stephens City man was struck and killed early Tuesday morning on Interstate 66 near Front Royal, and the Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s help in finding the vehicle that hit him.
Sgt. Brent Coffey, public information officer for the Virginia State Police’s Culpeper Division, said the victim has been identified as 50-year-old Robert L. Maki, who was seen on surveillance video at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday walking away from his car in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter at 10 Riverton Commons Drive in Warren County. Coffey said Maki then walked toward I-66 near exit 6, but authorities do not know why he did so or what brought him to the store.
Maki’s death was discovered at 5:39 a.m. Tuesday when the driver of a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis was unable to avoid striking the victim’s body in the roadway.
“Further investigation revealed the pedestrian had been struck and died prior to the encounter with the Mercury,” Coffey wrote in a media release.
The driver of the Mercury, who was not injured, immediately called emergency dispatchers in Warren County, who in turn notified the state police at 5:44 a.m.
In a phone interview Tuesday afternoon, Coffey said investigators had not discovered any video that shows when Maki was struck and killed, but there was a 14-minute window between the time he walked away from Walmart until the time his body was discovered.
Investigators want to hear from anyone who can help them track down the vehicle that hit Maki and left the scene. If you have information, call the Virginia State Police at 540-829-7771 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov. If you have a cellphone, you can also reach the state police by dialing #77.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
