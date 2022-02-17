Police are seeking a man who robbed a bank in Weyers Cave at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered United Bank at 52 Franklin St. at 4:48 p.m. wielding a snub-nose revolver and demanding cash.
The bank is located off Va. 256, which is Weyers Cave Road, east of Interstate 81 Exit 235.
After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect left the bank a minute later and fled on foot.
Police believe the man headed west and likely got into a vehicle, the release says.
None of the three bank employees inside at the time were harmed.
Police arrived just before 5 p.m., secured the scene and began looking for the suspect, believed to be between 20 and 30 years old and between 5 feet tall and 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He has a medium build and was wearing sunglasses, silver face mask, a blue shirt and a silver hoodie-style jacket.
In addition to Augusta County deputies, officers with the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, Virginia State Police and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to the robbery.
“We are very grateful for the quick response of our area law enforcement partners who immediately responded to assist,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said in the release.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
