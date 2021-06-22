Police shot and killed a man who took two people hostage inside a Luray convenience store for over an hour this afternoon, according to a press release.
The release from the Virginia State Police says local, state and federal officers responded to the scene at about noon in the 500 block of West Main Street.
Police set up in the store's parking lot and used a loudspeaker to try to talk down the suspect, who was armed.
The suspect refused to cooperate with commands to drop his weapon and safely leave the store, the release says, though at one point he went to the front of the building and opened the door before retreating back inside.
At about 1:15 p.m., the suspect exited the store and pointed a long gun at law enforcement, at which point police shot and killed him.
The two hostages were uninjured, and no officers were injured either.
The suspect's name has not been released, and state police were still notifying next of kin as of about 5:30 p.m. His remains will be taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for autopsy.
It could not be confirmed how many officers fired at the suspect. The state police press release says one of the agency's troopers fired and is on administrative leave, but does not say whether additional shots came from officers with the other agencies involved.
In addition to VSP, officers from the Luray Police Department, Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Sheriff's Office and National Park Police responded to the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is the second officer-involved shooting in the rural Page Valley this year.
On Feb. 26, Stanley police officer Dominic "Nick" Winum was shot and killed after pulling over a vehicle matching the description of one in a "be on the lookout" issued for a suspicious person with a gun.
Before Winum got out of his patrol vehicle in the 600 block of Judy Lane, Dakota G. Richards, 29, of Stanley, exited his car and opened fire, killing Winum.
Richards fled into nearby woods. A handgun was recovered from his vehicle.
He was later found hiding in a barn in the 700 block of Marksville Road. There, Richards made a "threatening movement" and was shot by Page County sheriff's deputies, police say.
Richards, who had a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle in his possession, died of his injuries, according to the state police.
Winum, 48, was a five-year veteran of the Stanley Police Department and previously worked for 10 years as a trooper with the Virginia State Police.
