STRASBURG — Authorities revealed more information on Monday about the July 3 homicide in Strasburg but would not release the victim’s identity.
Strasburg police accuse Cristina Sanchez Landon of killing a 72-year-old woman on July 3. Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Landon, 56, of Panama City, Florida, with second-degree murder. Maryland state police found Landon in the Salisbury area in the eastern part of the state on Thursday and arrested her on a fugitive-from-justice warrant.
Strasburg police Chief Wayne Sager said by phone Monday he expected Landon to be booked at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail as early as today once Maryland authorities extradite her to Virginia. Landon waived extradition during her appearance in Wicomico County District Court on Monday.
Strasburg police discovered the 72-year-old woman when they responded to a medical call at 442 Pleasant View Drive, according to a news release issued last week. Police deemed the isolated incident posed no threat to the community.
Landon and the victim knew each other, Sager confirmed. Landon did not live in the victim’s home, he added.
“They were acquaintances through mutual family connections,” he said.
The chief said Landon was in Maryland with people she knows.
Police executed a search warrant on the property last week, but Sager said Monday they intended to have the warrant and the affidavit sealed. The affidavit could reveal details about the incident while the search warrant may disclose any items recovered from the scene.
“We recovered quite a bit of items; to list them out, I’m not going to do so,” Sager said. “We are trying to seal those documents right now.”
Sager said he could neither confirm nor deny that police recovered a suspected murder weapon.
Sager said he doesn’t want to release information to the public that could jeopardize the investigation or that may taint the jury pool should the case go to trial.
“Our guys are still working actively on this case,” Sager said. “Like I said, it is very active, still very fluid.
“There’s still a lot of boxes that we need to check,” Sager said. “You know, we’re staying in communications with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, with our other partners, other law enforcement partners.”
Police still need to send items recovered at the scene to the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, Sager said.
Shenandoah County online real estate records identify Patricia Walker as the owner of the Pleasant View Drive property. The Office of the State Medical Examiner confirmed Monday that Patricia Walker died from multiple injuries on July 3, according to an email from District Administrator Jennifer Starkey. The medical examiner ruled Walker’s death a homicide, the email states. The agency does not provide additional information to the public.
However, Sager said he wouldn’t confirm that Walker is the victim. Sager said he wanted to consult with Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley before releasing the victim’s identity.
“Obviously the family has been notified but out of privacy, you know, and respect I have not chosen to do that yet,” Sager said.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
