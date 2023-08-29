Pork for the Pantry — a program of The Farm Ministry — supported both Rockingham County 4-H and FFA youth livestock programs and local food pantries again this year, with 1,000 pounds of fresh pork products delivered to Hope Distributed on Tuesday.
Sourcing food for those in need can often be difficult to pin down and even more difficult to discuss, but this ministry that's been steadily growing over the last seven years is quite simple, its organizers said.
"It's about as local as you can get," said Ryan White, Farm Credit lender.
After the Rockingham County Fair's market animal sale that took place two weeks ago, seven hogs purchased by Pork for the Pantry partners were processed into sausage, chops and ribs by Gore's Meats in Edinburg.
Several members of this year's partnering businesses — including Farm Credit, Farmers and Merchants Bank, James River Equipment and Rockingham Petroleum — as well as Delegate Chris Runion and a representative from the office of Delegate Tony Wilt met Adam Ford from Rockingham Cooperative at Hope Distributed to lend a hand unloading the frozen meat into cardboard boxes.
"This isn't something you do every day," Runion said, "so you kind of reinvent the wheel every year, but there's a number of points this [program] touches in our community [year after year]."
Runion explained that the first is having the opportunity as leaders to demonstrate young 4-H and FFA members how they are able to make an impact in their community through the animals they worked hard to raise. On the flip side, Pork for the Pantry also shows the community how important agriculture and agricultural education is for its youth.
"Those of us involved in agriculture," Runion continued, "have an obligation to figure out how to feed our friends and neighbors effectively and efficiently and this is a great example of that."
That first load weighed nearly 750 pounds — enough to feed 700 families — with more on the way. Hope Distributed is one of the largest food pantries in the Harrisonburg and Rockingham area that serves 3,600 people in need each month.
"It's a true blessing and saying 'thank you' does not do enough for what these gentleman do for us," remarked Ellen Braun — administrator and volunteer coordinator for Hope Distributed. "The clients love it and we really like that we can provide our clients local and fresh items. It really takes a village and you're looking at part of my village."
Since its inception in 2016, Pork for the Pantry has partnered with over 20 local businesses and community organizations, donating over $25,000 to support 4-H and FFA members in Rockingham, Augusta, and Highland Counties in their projects — which contributed over 12,000 pounds of fresh pork products delivered to area food pantries and served to hungry members of the communities in which the hogs were raised. This year marks the second time The Farm Ministry has donated pork to Hope Distributed.
