BROADWAY — Four isolated headstones within the limestone walls of the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren cemetery stood out to Charity Derrow.
It was fall 2010, and Derrow was working on an assignment in her American Material Culture class at James Madison University.
“It started out as just a simple thing; our professor offered topics, and one was a gravestone,” Derrow said. “There was a section of the cemetery large enough to notice of just four stones. I looked ... and researched the entire section.”
Her curiosity turned into an analysis of the African American population in the Broadway area following the Civil War. Derrow will be presenting her research, “The Barrenness of a Cemetery,” at the Plains District Memorial Museum in Timberville on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. as the museum recognizes Black history month.
“Last-generation slaves transitioning to first-generation citizens set priorities by first seeking basic needs and then building a community in Broadway, Virginia; yet, just like the almost barren African American burial ground in the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery, their descendants moved on, and their traces have practically vanished,” Derrow wrote in her research.
The section of the cemetery is located on the east side of the grounds, in an area about 125 feet long by 25 feet wide.
The Allen and Madden families of Rockingham County are among those researched in Derrow’s report. The stones vary in height, style and design — a larger headstone with the names Jacob A. Allen and Docia Allen Nickens is up front, with a smaller, arched stone with the names Alice Madden and John Madden etched in its shadow. Two other stones similar in height with each other, read, respectively, James Lewis and James G. Allen.
The ground around the stones lie barren.
“Fortunately, four isolated stones offer clues which unlock the mysteries of a race that first experienced freedom,” Derrow wrote in the report.
The stones line up near parallel with the rest of the cemetery; however, Derrow found through her research there could have been as many as 40 African Americans buried in that plot.
“[F]ar more unmarked African American burials exist in this cemetery than the four existing stones,” she wrote in her project.
A majority of slaves in Rockingham County were probably buried on their slaveholder’s plantations, Derrow wrote, and have since gone unnoticed due to few oral histories and little — if any — existing traces.
Derrow said she researched information through talking with other local historians, church, county courthouse and census records, Bridgewater College’s special collections library and other local outlets. She said finding the information wasn’t as difficult as one might think but noted the information she found was not all in the same place.
“It was like a scavenger hunt,” she said.
Her project was presented in 2010 while she was attending JMU, and Derrow said the Plains District Memorial Museum reached out a couple months ago to ask if she’d be willing to present her research.
“I’m always happy to share research with other local historians,” she said.
When she was researching the topic, Derrow said she “transported” herself back to that period to get a better understanding of the information. In her research, she found the majority of enslaved African Americans in Rockingham County were probably buried on plantations.
“When I go over there and stand in that cemetery, I try to understand what that section means,” Derrow said.
There was a community that existed of African Americans in the Broadway area that were probably forgotten about as time went on, Derrow said. In her research, she found documentation of the opposition of slavery by the Brethren, as well as Lewis’ obituary and county deeds.
“Whenever you do research, you try to look for more clues and gaps to [provide] a truer picture of what happened,” she said.
By finding these clues from the four known gravestones, Derrow found traces revealing a “remarkable” African American community that used to reside in Broadway.
But over time, the Brethren church that once preached abolition “fell short upon emancipation,” Derrow wrote in her research. African Americans migrated from the Linville Creek area and eventually, “Broadway no longer had anything to offer the African American community.”
“Those four African American ‘tilted stones’ serve as a monument for all that was both right and wrong with humanity, and the generation that won the right to search for freedom,” the report said.
She wrote the cemetery “bears the scars left by that first generation of freed African-Americans who constantly struggled, at times as uninvited guests, in small southern towns.”
Derrow graduated from JMU in 2012 with a degree in history with a concentration in public history, she said.
“I like anything local history, especially when it deals with people and community,” she said. “For me, the passion is more about the people and community and how they interacted.”
She said she hopes those who attend the presentation Feb. 20 walk away with a more factual picture, and come to their own opinions.
“It was a really fun project to do,” Derrow said. “Maybe it will inspire other people to take on another project, too.”
