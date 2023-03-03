The Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn in Rockingham County on Monday starting at 10 a.m.
Foresters plan to ignite at a 62-acre burn unit located 4.3 miles south of Fulks Run.
The ignition-phase will conclude Monday, if weather allows.
Residents and forest visitors may see and smell smoke from the burn for several days, according to a Forest Service press release.
Smoke may be visible along Highway 612 for the duration of the burn. The entrance to Slate Lick Fields will be temporarily closed.
For the public's safety and the safety of firefighters, follow posted signs and comply with trail closures when they occur.
Depending on wind direction, the prescribed burn may have lingering smoke effects.
Prescribed burns improve wildlife habitat by restoring open woodlands and grasslands to the forest landscape. Prescribed burns also keep the public and homes safe by reducing the buildup of dried leaves and wood in nearby forest land that can lead to uncontrolled wildfires, Forest Service officials said.
