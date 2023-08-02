WINCHESTER — Just as department stores changed how people shop by bringing a wide variety of items together under one roof, so too has Project Connect changed the way area residents access vital housing, employment, personal and assistance services.
The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) on Friday brought together 75 regional providers of things ranging from medical care and financial services to resources for children, legal guidance and government benefits during its fourth annual Project Connect at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School in Winchester.
The community service event also tossed in a bevy of free products and services for all attendees. For example, a person could get a haircut before enjoying a complimentary lunch, then gather a box of cleaning products, personal care items and groceries to take home.
“It’s kind of like speed dating but with services,” said Kaycee Childress, president and CEO of United Way NSV. “What we hear from clients consistently is, they were able to get all the things they needed to get in one place at one time. ... Otherwise, it would take them weeks or months to get to all these services.”
Jennifer Hall, senior director of community advancement for United Way NSV, said on Friday morning that this year’s Project Connect was shaping up to be the most well-attended to date. By 10:30 a.m., just 90 minutes after the six-hour event began, “We’d already had 150 people come through the doors.”
That put the nonprofit on pace to top last year’s six-hour Project Connect, which had about 500 attendees. It also eclipsed a similar Project Connect event held June 2 in Woodstock, which attracted about 100 people seeking services.
“It is truly amazing how this event has grown,” Hall said.
“I got here at 7:30 [Friday morning] and there was already a line out front,” Childress added.
There was so much to see, do and learn at Friday’s Project Connect in Winchester that volunteers were brought in to help direct attendees to the things they needed most, whether that was learning how to get help paying hospital bills, picking up a free children’s book, having their dental health and blood pressure checked, hearing about employment options for veterans or getting guidance on mental health and addiction treatment services.
“They love having the guides because the guides help them navigate all the different services,” Childress said. “Coming into these rooms with more than 70 providers can be a little daunting.”
It was even more overwhelming for those attendees who did not speak English, but the United Way NSV had that covered, too. About a dozen volunteer translators were on hand to help people overcome their language barriers.
“It’s a great way to help the community,” Childress said.
One of the bilingual volunteers was Vanessa Santiago, business and community development manager for the city of Winchester’s Economic Development Department.
“A lot of people in the community don’t know how many resources we have [in the Winchester area],” said Santiago, whose first language is Spanish.
Additional bilingual volunteers were provided by Continental (also known as O’Sullivan Films) at 1944 Valley Ave. in Winchester, which manufactures plastic products for automotive and industrial uses.
Scott Krueger, general manager of Continental’s Winchester production facility, said his company covered its employees pay for the day so they could volunteer without sacrificing income.
“We don’t ask them to take time off to do this. It’s our responsibility as a longstanding member of the community,” said Krueger, who was one of the volunteer greeters at Friday’s Project Connect. “This is a great event because it connects the resources that people don’t know about to the people in definite need of those resources.”
Connie Moten of Winchester attended her first Project Connect on Friday and, in between getting her hair styled and enjoying a free lunch, talked about how much she enjoyed and appreciated the event.
“I’m a bit overwhelmed but I love this,” said Moten, whose primary goal on Friday was getting information about affordable apartments and part-time jobs in Winchester. “I got a little bit of information here, a little bit of information there, and that’s been helpful for me.”
To learn more about United Way NSV and its wide variety of programs and services to help community residents in need, including Project Connect, visit unitedwaynsv.org.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
