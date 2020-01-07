Proposed legislation could keep school bus drivers driving longer, by offering them a new incentive.
House Bill 351, sponsored by Del. Robert Bell, R-Albemarle, would assess areas of the commonwealth for critical bus driver shortages, and if a school division is deemed in need, could allow qualifying bus drivers to continue driving and receive a retirement allowance.
According to the bill, it "permits any school bus driver in any geographic area or school division in which a critical shortage of school bus drivers has been so identified to elect to continue to receive a service retirement allowance if the driver meets certain other conditions."
Both Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City public schools have struggled to recruit and retain bus drivers for a variety of reasons, with which other school divisions have struggled too. The school divisions have tried to address the issues with creative solutions, but often it comes down to being able to pay more or offer more hours. And resources are limited, said Harrisonburg Superintendent Michael Richards.
"Everyone wants to be paid more, and it's a good way to incentivize," Richards said. "But we can't always raise pay."
With Bell's proposed legislation, it would be the state stepping in to help offer something that might keep bus drivers on the road.
If the legislation is passed during the General Assembly session, Richards said he is hopeful it will be successful in retaining bus drivers and making a difference in getting students to school on time.
"I think anything the state does to incentivize bus drivers is a good thing," Richards said.
This is the first time that Rockingham County Superintendent Oskar Scheikl can remember that the state has proposed this kind of retirement while also getting a paycheck incentive for bus drivers, but there have been similar initiatives for teacher shortages.
"Now the state is trying to extend that to bus drivers," Scheikl said, adding that he thinks the bill is a good idea and he appreciates legislators thinking outside the box to address the issue of bus driver shortages.
Every day Rockingham County has to double up on bus routes due to a need for bus drivers. With an average drive time of an hour, a double route means students are getting to school an hour late.
"For Rockingham County, if we're four of five routes short at the beginning of the year... this could alleviate that," Scheikl said. "It's a worthwhile approach."
