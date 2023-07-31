The North End Gateway project will add a new art installation to the north end of downtown Harrisonburg. The project is a collaboration between Harrisonburg city government, Arts Council of the Valley, and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.
City Council voted in a meeting on July 11 to move forward with a proposal, called “the Beacon,” designed by Nick Brinen, licensed architect and professor of architecture and design at James Madison University. Brinen’s proposal features a metal sculpture with a garden of indigenous pollinator plants around it.
The project will be installed in front of Merge Coffee, where Main Street and Liberty Street split. Funding has been provided by a Harrisonburg Community Development Block Grant and funding from HDR.
Community input has remained at the core of this project since its inception, according to Jenny Burden, executive director of ACV. A survey was used to gather feedback from across the city, and then an information session was held at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center. Everyone in the city was invited, but according to Burden, it was especially important to get feedback from the community north of downtown because, “it’s their neighborhood,” said Burden.
Feedback from the survey and the information session led to some changes in the design, such as words being carved into the sculpture. These words will carry strong connections to Harrisonburg, according to Burden, such as “Remembering Newtown,” “Promise of Hope,” and “Friendly City.”
“Addressing all of these items was a challenge,” said Brinen. “But being an architect and professor of architecture, addressing constraints and using them in the creative process is something we do exceptionally well.”
While the plan initially was to have the installation completed by the end of the year, supply chain issues may force the timeline to be pushed back, according to Mike Parks, Harrisonburg’s director of communications.
