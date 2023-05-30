A new home will soon be in the works for one of Harrisonburg’s quickest growing departments, and the community is invited to come out and celebrate the occasion, the city announced in a press release.
Harrisonburg Public Works will welcome the community to a special event Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m., as the city moves forward on construction of its new public works administration building at 320 E. Mosby Road. The event will include remarks from city leadership, displays about the new facility, and the ceremonial start of work on the important new building, the press release stated.
This facility will allow all public works operational and administrative staff to be under one roof, which will encourage and support collaboration among the department’s many divisions and provide a new updated layout for staff that is environmentally and workspace friendly. In addition to being the new home for Harrisonburg Public Works, the facility will provide a much-needed training classroom for the Harrisonburg Fire Department and provide a dedicated sub-station with equipment storage areas for the Harrisonburg Police Department, the press release stated.
“Public Works is extremely excited to see the construction of our new building begin,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “We have been able to achieve many great things in our current building and really look forward to how this brand-new facility will help us improve even more and continue to provide great services to the Harrisonburg community.”
The city commissioned a feasibility study in 2019 to determine if the current public works offices should be renovated or if new construction was the most appropriate approach. That study determined that, due to flood plain impacts and age of the existing structure, new construction was the most appropriate approach. City council approved a new capital project for the construction of a new Public Works Building in 2022, and later that year the city entered a design/build contract with Harman Construction for the new Public Works Building, the press release stated.
The current Public Works office was originally constructed in the 1950s and has been the home to Harrisonburg Electric Commission, Harrisonburg Public Utilities, and Harrisonburg Central Stores over the years, the press release stated. The building has experienced many renovations and changes since then, and during this time Harrisonburg Public Works grew from being simply the Street Department to including eight different divisions ranging from Sanitation/Solid Waste to Sustainability/StormwaterManagement.
The 23,785-square-foot building will include:
• Space for Public Works operational and administrative staff
• New Harrisonburg Fire Department training classroom with a 140-person capacity
• New Harrisonburg Police Department sub-station with an equipment garage
• Over 100 kilowatts of solar panels with 100 percent backup power
• Four electric vehicle charging stations for City fleet vehicle use
Additionally, the building is designed to meet Virginia Energy Conservation and Environmental Standards (VEES) program requirements for building energy efficiency, the press release stated.
More information about the project will be available on the City’s website as construction progresses. Questions may be directed to publicworks@harrisonburgva.gov or 540-434-5928.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.