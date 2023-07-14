A new safety-related system is in place to help protect road crews working to improve a stretch of East Market Street near Interstate 81, and a one-week study of speed in the area found more than 22,000 drivers speeding.
Speed cameras are at both ends of the East Market Street work zone from Carlton Street to Linda Lane. The posted speed limit is 25 mph and is set to protect workers.
A one-week study of the route, during work zone hours, showed more than 22,000 drivers going between 37 to 49 mph, nearly 600 drivers going more than 50 mph and nearly a dozen drivers going more than 60 mph, according to a city press release.
“It’s very clear following this speed study that steps have to be taken to improve safety while crews are working in this corridor,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said in a city press release. "We’re working hard to remind drivers: Friendly City, Friendly Speeds. Installation of these cameras has proven to reduce speeds in other communities where additional safety measures have been needed, so we are eager to see them lead, hopefully, to a reduction in speeds and an increase in safety on East Market Street."
The city press release stated vehicles recorded going over 25 mph during active road work hours will be entered into a system that is monitored by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
A picture of the speeding vehicle and license plate will be taken and then the driver will get a warning letter, according to Lieutenant Chris Monahan with the Harrisonburg Police Department. The warning will come through Altumint, https://altumint.com/, Monahan said.
The goal of the warning letters is to encourage drivers to change their driving behavior in the area and keep the community safe, per the city press release.
Monahan said there were 6,717 violations from July 3 to July 7, during work zone hours.
The warning period will be in place for 60 days, to let the community become more accustomed to the change of the speed in the area. After the 60-day warning period, a citation in the amount of $100 will be given to drivers, according to the city press release.
“The Virginia Department of Transportation saw 104 highway workers injured in 2022 due to wrecks — and two individuals died,” HPD Chief Kelley Warner said in the city press release.
These numbers include all incidents in Virginia and only those on highways, said Michael Parks director of communication for the city of Harrisonburg.
“This cannot happen in our community,” Warner said in the city press release, "please, don’t let your speed risk your life and the lives of people working to make our community better."
Rockingham and Augusta County Statistics
VDOT provided statistics on crashes, in work zones, in Rockingham and Augusta County, including cities and towns in the area.
When a violation is issued by law enforcement, that information is put into a database that is managed by Virginia DMV, according to Sandy Myers, communications manager of Virginia Department of Transportation.
Myers said VDOT does not manage the database, but they can access the information in the database.
“VDOT tracks crashes that include a fatality, an injury and property damage of $1,500 or more. A single crash can have one or a combination of these,” according to Myers.
Myers provided a chart of reported work zone crashes from 2018 to 2022 in Rockingham and Augusta County, including cities and towns in the area.
There was a total of 42 crashes in Rockingham County, 30 crashes in the city of Harrisonburg and 42 crashes in Augusta County between 2018 and 2022.
The report showed that Augusta County had one fatality from 2018 to 2022.
VDOT is focused on work zone safety and there is a VDOT Workers Memorial on I64 on Afton Mountain, according to Myers. The memorial lists VDOT workers, not contractors.
Virginia Department of Transportation work in the area is expected to continue until 2026. The project will include work zone hours during the day and some evenings throughout the course of the project, per the city press release.
For more information about the project, such as graphics, photos, and videos, visit Harrisonburg Public Works social media.
