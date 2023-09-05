ELKTON — Both farmers and industry stakeholders agree that a major barrier to the growth of cultivating industrial hemp on a large scale is the lack of people who are able to process it and while Pure Shenandoah has been leading the way in revitalizing the hemp industry throughout the Valley for the last five years, they're finally putting the finishing touches on equipment that will fill a piece of the fiber farm-to-market puzzle that's been missing since the very beginning.

Tanner Johnson — CEO of the Elkton-based hemp products manufacturer — explained that as a business, Pure Shenandoah has taken small steps and small bites at a time and while getting a hemp derived CBD product line up and running has been challenging, it didn't require the same amount of investment and energy as a large-scale processing facility for fiber products and acres upon acres of fiber grown to process would.

"While we were building this hemp derived brand," Johnson said. "we were always juggling industrial at the same time. The fiber business is a little more straight forward, but all the gears are harder to move."

Johnson and his brothers started out by experimenting with cultivating a meager 20 acres of industrial hemp — which has grown to be more than 400 spread across several farmers' fields who were willing to be part of the project. Johnson pointed out that they currently grow 95% of all the hemp grown statewide.

Pure Shenandoah harvested the fiber hemp crop from Glenn Rodes' farm in Port Republic on Friday, Aug. 25, using a process very similar to that of cutting and baling hay. The company has high hopes that Rodes' bales will be among the first to be processed on its new equipment within the next two months — a goal it's had its sights set on for more than two years.

Johnson speculated that Rodes' five acres of fiber hemp will yield 30, Grade A bales to be processed this year.

The machinery itself — which will take raw hemp stalks and run them through a process called decortication to separate them into usable hemp hurd and fibers — was designed specifically for Pure Shenandoah by several engineers coming from several different equipment manufacturers in the United States. Pieces of the production pipeline were delivered to Pure Shenandoah's new 10,000 square foot facility and three sets of hands have been hard at work to be able to flip the switch and start processing by harvests' end.

Pure Shenandoah Aims To Educate Community On CBD With Retail Space In Downtown Elkton Tanner Johnson, CEO of an Elkton-based hemp products manufacturer, said he got his start in …

Pure Shenandoah already has contracts set up with manufacturers who want to purchase the hurd or fibers once the hemp has been processed into those forms. According to Johnson, animal bedding is still the most common use of hemp hurd since it requires little additional processing.

In addition to establishing a processing facility near its retail storefront, Pure Shenandoah signed a contract at the start of the summer with the United States Air Force to be part of ongoing research into manufacturing construction-grade building blocks from hemp as well as speaking with lobbyists and other lawmakers as the farm bill debate continues.

"This plant has the ability to do [what many other raw materials are] already doing," Johnson remarked, "but in a better way for farmers and a better way for the earth. There are hundreds of millions of acres of corn and soybeans in the country and there are only about 14,000 acres of hemp. That needs to flip-flop. One of those [traditional crops] needs to go down and hemp needs to take its place because it can — whether its the seeds for food or building materials."

As processing and expansion opportunities continue to grow, Pure Shenandoah is constantly seeking farmers to add to their fiber hemp cultivation network. The team also encourages the public to reach out to legislators and advocate for the industry as the day of booming and blooming hemp production draws closer.

Even though the first processing equipment has only just arrived to the Shenandoah Valley, don't be surprised when hemp becomes the number one ingredient in everything from toilet paper to the daily driver.

For more information about Pure Shenandoah, visit the company online at pureshenandoah.com.