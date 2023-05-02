The Daily News-Record spoke with Delegate Tony Wilt, legislator for House District 26, on Monday May 1, to discuss legislation and public safety.
Wilt is the chair of the Public Safety Committee in Virginia’s House of Delegates. This release is part one of a two-part series. Part two includes questions and answers from residents and organizations in the local area.
Q:Delegate Wilt, let’s discuss recently passed legislation affecting public safety sectors. Which bills do you believe will have the most positive impact on public safety government organizations and citizens in your district?
A:We had a bill that dealt with parole board reform — it’s HB 2169. [For] a little bit of backstory, the previous administration released a substantial number of folks that were convicted of violent crimes. So what this bill did, you know, brought in a higher level of accountability. When someone is going to be released on parole, you gotta notify the Commonwealth’s attorney in that area, where they were from, and also [notify] the victims. The victims need to be aware of the hey, this person’s getting out, and that wasn’t done [in the past].
Another issue that was dealt with this year ... is House Bill 2487, and it [deals] with the term “restorative housing.” Now, there’s a lot of people out there that kind of mocked that word. I didn’t make [it] up. It came from the Department of Corrections. But in essence, that’s a newer term for solitary confinement. I’ve been hearing from people concerned about the use of solitary confinement. And so, yeah, there needs to be some guardrails on that. That’s an issue that Department of Corrections has been approached about, for a number of years now. And so they started adopting policy... I’ll tell you, our history, not just as a state, but as a nation [on] the whole issue of solitary [confinement to] lock people away and throwing away the key, and, you know, for the large majority of inmates — that’s not a good solution.
You know, we call it Department of Corrections. We need to take serious, the corrections part. And I think we’re moving in the right direction. I really do. I’m excited about some of the programs that we’re seeing at the various facilities to help inmates get back on their feet and to be in a better place when they leave than when they got there.
Let me give you one more, House Bill 1682 ... it’s meant to address the fentanyl crisis that we’re experiencing ... it was declared a weapon of terrorism.
Q: Who declared fentanyl a weapon of terrorism?
A: We did in the General Assembly.
Q: What are your concerns for public safety in your district?
A: You know, we continue to see an impact of gangs in our communities and what they bring ... And as I mentioned, the fentanyl crisis ... a lot of crimes committed that are related to drugs deal with fentanyl. That hasn’t gone away. Something that we have to always be careful of ... is the whole issue of human trafficking. You do some digging there, you’ll be amazed at how even locally, citizens are impacted by that ... Drug and human trafficking are sitting right on the interstate, and that’s just a fact.
Q: Does your committee hear concerns about law enforcement being trained or undertrained in human trafficking assessment and screening?
A: Oh yeah, we’ve talked about [it]. I would be happy to have my legislative aid go back and look up the legislation, but I know that we have passed some things recently in that regard — to be able to train our law enforcement to be more aware of what to look for and so forth in that whole arena. Every member [in the committee] is acutely aware and trying to do what we can do to try to combat it.
Q: What public safety entities need more funding?
A: All of them. If you ask them, that’ll be a thing that they’ll all say. And, you know, some of it’s true. Here in the state of Virginia, we have, various funding methods depending on what agency it is — like Virginia State Police. They’re solely funded by the state and the Department of Corrections. But then you take the Harrisonburg Police Department. They’ll get some funding from the state, but then also local and same with the sheriffs and so forth like that. But they would all say that they’re strapped and that they need more money.
Q:There is a general trend of understaffing in public safety positions — police officers, firefighters, emergency dispatchers, EMTs. Is this a concern for the public safety committee, and what measures are being taken to address understaffing?
A: What we experienced a couple of years ago, the whole defund the police and denigrating law enforcement to that level. I mean, that took a hit.
But you know that really, really upset me — to see how our law enforcement was being disrespected and so forth. That certainly didn’t help the recruitment efforts, but also the money to address at the various levels, law enforcement salaries and so forth.
But we’ve stepped up to get more money to those entities, the correctional officers, the sheriffs, Virginia State Police.
Part two of Wilt’s Q&A will be printed in the DN-R’s Wednesday, May 3, edition.
