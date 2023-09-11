Downtown Harrisonburg’s Virginia Quilt Museum is set to host the theatrical Edgar Allan Poe Experience next month.
The museum will host the family-friendly production from Oct. 12 – 31, according to a press release. Showtimes are set for 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and 7 p.m. Sundays.
“We are thrilled to welcome ‘The Edgar Allan Poe Experience’ to the Virginia Quilt Museum,” said Alicia Thomas, executive director of the Virginia Quilt Museum, in the release.” This immersive journey into the mind of Poe, set within the rich tapestry of our historical museum, promises to be an unforgettable fusion of literature and art.”
The production will include portrayals of Poe’s stories, “The Raven,” and “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Fall of the House of Usher.” Additionally, the production will feature a mystery dinner party, according to the release.
“It is an honor to unveil this epic and haunting experience in Harrisonburg,” said Brian Clowdus, director and producer of the experience, in the release. “The town’s rich history, architectural beauty, and its incredible residents have captured my heart.”
General admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase at https://brianclowdusexperiences.ticketspice.com/edgar-allan-poe-virginia.
For more information, visit https://www.vaquiltmuseum.org/.
