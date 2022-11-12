Ragtime Fabrics is collecting food and toys to donate to a local charity.
Through Nov. 30, Ragtime Fabrics will serve as a collection site for toys and nonperishable food items, according to a press release. The collected items will go to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County for its holiday programs.
“It’s just a great way to help the community,” Eric Campbell, Ragtime Fabrics store manager, said in the release. “We started back in 2020 when everybody was struggling through the pandemic. It went well and last year, we got even more donations.”
The Salvation Army will provide gifts to 1,400 individuals this year, according to the release.
— Staff Report
