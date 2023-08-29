Several Rockingham County Public Schools activities directors presented updated information on a potential digital ticketing system for sporting events introduced by Assistant Superintendent of Leadership & Academic Support Doug Alderfer at a board work session earlier this summer.
Donnie Coleman, Matt Rhea and Eric Phillips, the activities directors for Turner Ashby High, Spotswood High and East Rockingham High, respectively, presented the information at the Monday meeting this week.
The digital ticketing system, which would run through the digital ticketing company GoFan, would allow spectators to buy tickets for events in advance through a website or app. Attendees would also be able to buy tickets at the door with credit cards.
GoFan would provide RCPS with all necessary equipment, including tablets and credit card machines.
The ticketing system would add a $1 fee to event tickets for attendees.
The athletic directors said they wanted to implement the ticketing system because of security, integrity and convenience. Oftentimes, after games, they explained, staff had to carry large sums of cash that needed to be counted and verified, which posed security risks and the potential for something to go wrong. All athletic directors and financial secretaries in the county were on board for the plan, they said.
Board member Matt Cross said, at the work session and during Monday’s meeting, that his biggest concern was not including an option of paying in cash at games.
Coleman said they wouldn’t turn anyone away if they only had cash.
The digital ticketing system could potentially be implemented for winter sports.
