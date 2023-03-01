Results from community input sessions and surveys say that Rockingham County’s next school superintendent should be an outstanding instructional leader who has successfully demonstrated a record of excellence.
Consultants Kevin Castner and Wayne Harris, of BWP & Associates, gave a presentation to the county school board Monday on the results from four community input meetings, a two-day community engagement session and an online survey to help identify characteristics sought in the next superintendent.
Current superintendent Oskar Scheikl is retiring at the end of the school year.
BWP & Associates is no stranger to Rockingham County Public Schools. It was hired in 2017 for the last superintendent search.
The firm used the community’s responses to create a leadership profile that describes the experience and qualities the next Rockingham County Superintendent must possess.
The leadership profile was organized into four areas: visionary instructional leader, effective communicator, collaborative manager and personal qualities.
Under the personal qualities category, people said they wanted the superintendent to be a student-focused and inclusive leader who is known for building a culture of respect. Folks also said they wanted an energetic and compassionate leader who is thick-skinned and available to the extended community.
The school board voted to approve the leadership profile at Monday’s meeting.
The superintendent application will close March 30. BWP & Associates will screen applicants with the leadership profile and present four to six candidates to the school board in a closed session sometime in April, Castner said.
The board will select and negotiate a contract with the new superintendent in May, and the new superintendent will begin on or before July 1.
BWP & Associates completed a similar survey in 2017 for the last superintendent search, which 753 people participated in, Castner said.
2017’s online survey returned 1,892 responses. When asked to identify the top three most important leadership skills the next superintendent should demonstrate, most common responses were communication skills, community engagement skills and interpersonal skills, Castner said.
“What your new leader needs to continue is this commitment to students, a good judgement and [being] approachable,” Harris said.
According to the input survey, people said its extremely important that the superintendent have experience as a classroom teacher. More than half of participants said its important the superintendent have experience in strategic planning, personnel, finance and as a district-level administrator.
The community engagement sessions held Feb. 7 and Feb. 9 asked “essentially the same questions” as the online survey, Morris said.
The sessions involved school board members, school and county employees, students, parents, elected officials and community leaders.
Three questions were posed during the event — first, what are the strengths of RCPS and what are the greatest issues, and second, what are concerns and challenges facing RCPS.
“And third — the essence of what we really want to know — ‘What are the experiences, qualities, characteristics, knowledge and skills the next superintendent will need to possess and be able to demonstrate in order to be successful?’” Morris said.
People listed quality teachers, staff and principals, a supportive staff and community, and a diverse group of students as some strengths in RCPS.
As far as challenges, people were concerned with growth and overcrowding in some schools, meeting the needs of diverse students — such as special needs students — students’ mental health, attracting and retaining staff, and contentiousness on the school board, Harris said.
Harris said BWP & Associates walked through the questions with participants, clarified when they needed to and read back answers to the participants. They were careful to capture their answers correctly, as it formed the leadership profile they will select candidates with, Harris said.
At the end of the meeting, school board member Dan Breeden announced his intention to step down at the end of June.
Breeden had planned to finish his term, which ends Dec. 31, but family issues caused him to need to step down sooner, he said Monday.
“That’s my intention. It could change. It could be sooner, it could be a little after, depending upon events,” he said.
