Rockingham County School Board Starts Conversation Around Transgender Student Model Policies The Rockingham County School Board received information about the 2023 Model Policies concer…

The Rockingham County School Board will meet with legal counsel Sept. 20 in closed session to discuss the 2023 Model Policies concerning the treatment of transgender students, following discussions around adopting the policies.

The 2023 Model Policies, titled Model Policies On Ensuring Privacy, Dignity, And Respect For All Students And Parents, were officially rolled out in July. The policy, among several changes to the previous 2021 Model Policies, states that school personnel would only be able to use the name and pronouns associated with a student’s sex listed on their record. Students younger than 18 would only be able to be referred to by another name or pronouns with a parent’s permission.

RCPS Superintendent Larry Shifflett gave an update on the 2023 Model Policies at Monday nights meeting, stating that he met with Chair Jackie Lohr and the board’s attorney to determine a date and time for the entire school board to meet with legal counsel.

The ultimate goal of the Sept. 20 meeting, Shifflett said, is to determine what changes are necessary to ensure RCPS policies are consistent with the state’s guidelines.

Board member Matt Cross said he wanted the board to vote on the model policies at the next board meeting, and said he felt as though the board was stalling on the vote. Cross said he didn’t know what the “hold up” on the vote was, because the policy isn’t against the law.

“I don't know whether it's because there's election coming up this year, or not, but we’re stalling on this model policy at parents expense,” Cross said. “And that's what I'm not happy about because the parents are still having to be in the dark about what's really going on in their kids lives at school.”

While state law requires school boards to adopt policies consistent with the 2023 Model Policies, it has no enforcement mechanisms and leaves room for interpretation from school boards. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares released a non-binding opinion that stated the policies complied with state and federal law.

Lohr said the delay went back to the first paragraph of the 2023 Model Policies, which states that school boards should adopt policies in compliance with or more comprehensive than the sample policies in the guidelines.

“The sample policy has six lines of dress code, our dress code … It’s lengthy. Its much more than six lines,” Lohr said. “We need to come together — we’re planning on doing that September 20 — coming together and looking at which of these items are currently more comprehensive … and which policies we need to add into our current policies.”

Several community members spoke during public comment concerning the 2023 Model Policies — the majority of which supported the guidelines. Public comment during Monday’s meeting was a shift compared to the last meeting discussing model policies, where the majority of speakers were against the policies. Four community members spoke in favor of the policies.

Hollie Cave and Larry Chico, running for the District Five and District Two school board seats, respectively, both spoke during public comment.

“These model policies placed the ultimate responsibility and authority squarely on the shoulders of parents where they belong,” Chico said. “Governor Youngkin’s model policies also reveal a clear effort to protect and encourage respect for all students.”

Cave said she didn’t believe public comment should be used as a campaign platform, so was speaking at the meeting as a parent. Cave asked why the board had to consult legal counsel when the attorney general issued an opinion on the topic, a sentiment Chico also shared.

Cave asked the board to vote on the model policies at the next board meeting.

Those who are against the model policies argue that the policies will harm transgender youth if the student’s parents don’t support the student’s gender identity. Equality Virginia, an advocacy group for the LGBTQ community, said the policies single out transgender and nonbinary youth.

Jeff Bolander, a parent, asked the board to adopt the 2023 Model Policies out of respect for parents.

“[Being a parent is] relevant whether I was gay or trans or straight, the parents have rights, and they have responsibilities and those need to be respected by the school board and the administration,” Bolander said.

The next Rockingham County School Board meeting will be held Sept. 25 at Wilbur S. Pence Middle School.