The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County and Massanutten Regional Library are teaming up for “Dolly’s Read Aloud Tour,” which will offer community story times for children at each MRL location in the city and county.
Stories will be read weekly from March 22 through April 20, according to a press release.
Community leaders will serve as guest readers at each event and read books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The event will kick-off with Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed reading at the central library location. Other guest readers include Amber Weatherly of the North River Library Board, Dana Smith of F&M Bank, Grottoes Chief of Police Jason Sullivan, and Angie Pyles of Lakeside Book Company.
Each reading date will have a specific theme, and the books will celebrate that day’s message.
The book tour is part of the Community Foundation’s initiative, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which is a monthly gifting program that mails free books to a kid’s home until they turn five years old. All children under five are eligible in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
“We’re thrilled to partner with the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County on this fun tour, and the amazing Imagination Library,which encourages the love of reading for everyone,” Mary Golden Hughes, MRL director of advancement, said in a press release. “We’re so encouraged that thousands of children have signed up for the Imagination Library through TCHFR and look forward to supporting these new readers at Massanutten Regional Library for many years to come.”
