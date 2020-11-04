The totals counted Tuesday showed the three top vote-getters for the Harrisonburg City Council race were incumbents Mayor Deanna Reed and George Hirschmann, as well as newcomer Laura Dent.
Three seats were up for election.
Reed and Dent, both Democrats, earned the most votes, with Hirschmann, an independent, placing third.
Reed received 8,906 votes, Dent earned 7,895 votes and Hirschmann received 7,044.
Democratic newcomer Charles Hendricks received 6,746 votes, while Republican challenger Kathleen Kelley received 4,840.
These results included ballots received by mail up until Monday, about 95% of the ballots received by mail Tuesday, all early in-person voting and all ballots walked in or dropped off at the registrar’s office before Monday, according to Mark Finks, city director of elections and general registrar.
About 700 absentee ballots sent out to applied registered voters have not yet been processed from ballot drop-off boxes or received by mail, according to registrar staff.
If most of those voters pick Hendricks — and do not give a vote to Hirschmann — Hendricks could still find himself elected to the dais.
Veteran and retired factory worker Brad Wisman, 58, said he voted for Kelley and Hirschmann on Tuesday. He said he has been a Republican his whole life and has lived in Harrisonburg 50 years.
He said his biggest issue with council was the emergency ordinance that banned gatherings of more than 50 people due to COVID-19.
Wisman also said he was concerned the city will close Heritage Oaks Golf Course and wouldn’t do enough to preserve the Denton building, which is being eyed for an expansion of the downtown court system.
A James Madison University student who voted at the Convocation Center, 19-year-old Gisselle Torres, said it was her second time voting.
“I wasn’t aware of the people’s stances. I had no idea who they were,” Torres said. “My main focus was the president.”
She said she voted for the women — Dent, Kelley and Reed.
Her friend, Kaitlyn Buckner, also 19 and a JMU sophomore, didn’t vote for any of the City Council candidates.
Multiple other people told the Daily News-Record said they either knew little about the City Council candidates or that they only came out to vote in the federal races.
Brandon Gray, 34 and a general manager of a city eatery, also did not vote for any of the council candidates.
Gray said he did not feel like he knew enough about them to make an educated choice for council.
Maureen Tiernan, a 27-year-old city nurse, said she voted for all three Democrat candidates because she wants the city to be more about Democratic Party values.
However, she said she did not know all that much about the candidates either.
“I wish I knew more about [the City Council race] and I wish I knew more about them,” Tiernan said in the hallways of Smithland Elementary.
Also in the school’s hallways, JMU junior architecture student Nathan Huynh said he voted for incumbents Reed and Hirschmann.
“Everything’s fine for right now,” Huynh said about City Council’s actions, adding he was also a “little unaware” of the specific positions of the candidates running.
City auto shop owner Sabir Haji, 40, voted down ballot for Dent, Hendricks and Reed after coming out to vote for presidential candidate Joe Biden. Haji is from northern Iraq and has lived in America since 1998.
He said if Dent, Hendricks and Reed all get on council, they should streamline business requirements in the city.
“They should help you to get to the business, not make confusion and complications,” Haji said.
Husband and wife Tommy and Tammy May both work at LSC Communications and supported Hirschmann.
“George was the weatherman. I always enjoyed him,” Tammy May said.
She also said she supported Reed because of her community mindset.
Stephanie Hernandez, 35, works at Pilgrim’s and said she only voted for one City Council candidate — Dent.
Hernandez said she supported Dent because Dent is the only candidate she had learned much about and she liked Dent’s positions.
