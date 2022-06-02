Massanutten Regional Library is offering a free summer reading program full of enriching activities for children and adults, according to a press release.
This year’s program, based on the theme “Oceans of Possibilities,” will take place from Monday to July 31. The reading program features a book-tracking app, prize drawings and a host of fun events throughout the library’s seven branches.
Participants must register for the program by visiting mrlib.org/srp and track their reading through READSquared, a free online program and app, the release said.
Once registered, participants are eligible for prize drawings throughout the summer. Special events for participants include live didgeridoo concerts from Didgeridoo Down Under, story times, art and science activities for children. For adults, the library is offering lectures on the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, genealogy and an artist talk, according to the press release.
