A drought warning, which indicates that a significant drought is imminent, was declared Wednesday for seven counties in the Shenandoah Valley’s northern region by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
The affected counties are Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Page, Shenandoah, Rockingham and Augusta.
In response, Frederick Water is implementing drought warning procedures effective immediately. The utility, which provides water and sewer services to about 17,000 customers in the Frederick County area, is encouraging residential customers to reduce water usage by 15% and nonresidential customers by 20%.
“These water savings can be achieved through voluntary conservation measures and a mandatory reduction in nonessential water use, as found under the Code of Frederick County Chapter 75-04A(2),” according to a media release issued by Frederick Water Executive Director Eric Lawrence in consultation with the county administration.
Frederick Water customers should reduce landscaping water use, including watering shrubbery, trees, grass and other plants, the release states, by adhering to the following usage schedule based on the last digit of their residential or commercial address:
Odd number addresses: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Even number addresses: Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
No watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Strictly prohibited activities include:
Washing down of streets, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, other hard-surfaced areas, buildings, and structures, except as required for safety concerns;
Noncommercial washing of privately owned automobiles, trucks, trailers, boats, etc.;
Using water to maintain fountains, reflective ponds, or decorative water bodies for aesthetic or scenic purposes, except when necessary to support aquatic life;
Obtaining water from fire hydrants for construction purposes, fire drills, or any other purpose other than fire suppression or public emergency;
Using water to fill or refill public or private swimming pools; and
Bulk water sales (haulers)
“Customers engaged in prohibited water use will receive a warning notification,” the release states. “Upon the third violation, water service will be disconnected for the duration of the drought.”
The state DEQ on Wednesday also issued a drought advisory for 13 counties in the eastern region of Virginia:
Eastern Shore: Accomack and Northampton counties (existing drought watch continued)
Northern Virginia: Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Arlington, and Fairfax counties
York-James: Hampton, Newport News, James City, York, Charles City, and New Kent counties
“Several factors have contributed to the current drought watch and warning advisories,” according to the DEQ. “There was abnormally low precipitation over the last two weeks, with limited precipitation forecasted. Stream flows are below the 25th percentile of historical normal values with flows observed below the 5th percentile in the Shenandoah region. Groundwater levels are currently below the 5th percentile in the Shenandoah region, below the 10th percentile in North Virginia, York-James, and below the 25th percentile in the Eastern Shore. Currently, all major water supply reservoirs throughout Virginia remain within normal ranges, except for Skidmore Fork Lake (Switzer Lake) in Harrisonburg.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates that central and southeastern Frederick County are experiencing a moderate drought, while the northern and western sections are abnormally dry. Moderate drought conditions also exist in Winchester and most of Clarke County, except for the extreme northwestern area, which is abnormally dry.
As of Tuesday, 17.69 inches of rainfall had been recorded this year at Winchester’s Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant near Middletown, which pulls water from the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. That’s a 20.33-inch deficit from the 38.02 inches normally recorded.
Last week, Winchester issued a drought watch based on the dry conditions and lower than normal flow in the North Fork. City residents were asked to help Winchester reduce its water usage by 5%.
Frederick Water issued a drought watch last week as well, per its water purchasing agreement with the city that enables the localities to buy water from each other as needed, such as during emergencies or water main breaks.
“While we are fortunate to have a variety of raw water resources at our disposal, we must look beyond the borders of our county and consider the impacts of dry weather conditions on our region as a whole,” a post on Frederick Water’s website said last week.
Frederick Water gets its water from quarries, deep production wells and buys 500,000 gallons daily from Winchester. It produces 8 million gallons daily.
DEQ says it is working with local governments, public water works, and water users in the affected areas to ensure that conservation and drought response plans are followed.
“All Virginians are encouraged to protect water supplies by minimizing water use, monitor drought conditions, and detect and repair leaks,” the DEQ release states.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
