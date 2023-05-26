DAYTON — Food has a way of bringing people together — and with the main fundraising event just days away — more than 150 cancer survivors and their families gathered to share a meal and their stories during the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Relay For Life Survivors Banquet held Saturday, May 20, at the Clover Hill United Methodist Church.
“The energy of the room was hopeful, and everyone was excited to be together,” recalled Torie Shifflett — who has been working with Relay For Life for nearly a decade and helped host this year’s dinner.
Attendees enjoyed a casual, light-hearted meal complete with live music from local artist Spencer Wenger. The tables were adorned with purple ribbon, green foliage and canvases featuring different colored cancer ribbons painted by Kali Easter. Shifflett described a collective feeling of gratitude that filled the hearts of everyone involved.
“We wanted to celebrate the fact that they continue to get up every day [whether they are still fighting cancer or simply fighting the memory of it],” Shifflett said. “[This dinner] is something that gives survivors an opportunity to connect with other survivors, and those that are still fighting can find hope from a conversation with a survivor.”
Shifflett is currently serving as the Relay For Life luminaria chairperson and began her involvement with the organization after being asked to read a poem at the 2014 cancer walk and luminaria ceremony. The luminaria ceremony is a special part of the Relay For Life event that occurs each year just after sundown where paper bags in a variety of colors — decorated to represent a survivor or a loved one who has passed — are illuminated by the glow of a candle.
At the time, Shifflett didn’t have any personal connections to someone affected by cancer, but nevertheless, she realized how much cancer affects everyone in the community and wanted to do her part to raise awareness. Years later, two different family members were diagnosed with cancer. Both are now cancer-free and Shifflett feels that she plays some small part in that because of her involvement with Relay For Life.
“I want to fight back for those in the future,” Shifflett expressed.
This year’s Relay For Life event will take place on Saturday, June 3, at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. As of Thursday, May 25, participants have collectively raised more than $128,000.
