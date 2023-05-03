In exactly one month, June 3, the Relay for Life of Harrisonburg/Rockingham annual walk will take place from 3–11 p.m. at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds.
For more than 30 years, Relay for Life has been hosting events across the country to raise funds for the American Cancer Society — who is the number one sponsor of Cancer research in America. Relay for Life started as a grassroots fundraiser when one man decided to run for 24 hours, taking donations as the day went on. The next year, he invited his friends to join him and the event has evolved from there. The Harrisonburg/Rockingham event is no longer a run — although participants are more than welcome to get involved in that way. In fact, it's not just a walk either. Relay for Life looks and feels more like a carnival, bringing community members, families, cancer survivors and their caregivers together for a full evening of celebration.
Whitney Minnick works as the senior development manager for the American Cancer Society and is serving as the contact for this year's Relay for Life event. After witnessing her grandmother's fight with cancer, Minnick volunteered with Relay for Life for several years before becoming employed by ACS.
"To see the event start to grow again is really exciting," Minnick told the DN-R. She explained that post Covid, the organization saw a decline in the number of people participating in the event and revealed her hopes that the number of those attending in person would continue to creep back up. The connections that are made and the stories that get shared during a live event are priceless.
"What makes this event unique," Minnick stated, "is that it provides an opportunity for people to who have been affected to come together to celebrate survivors and honor those that are no longer here."
This year's theme is "Relay like a Rockstar" and will include activities that make it easy for the whole family to get involved such as a scavenger hunt, watermelon eating contest, and lip sync battle. For those interested in walking to a different beat, a music themed lap will take place every 30 minutes from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The live auction opens at 2 p.m. and opening ceremony will take place at 5 p.m.
DeeDee Sencindiver spoke as the keynote for last year's opening ceremony, an experience that propelled her involvement with Relay for Life of Harrisonburg/Rockingham.
Just after starting a new chapter in her life, Sencindiver was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May 2020. Having to battle the disease in solitude during the pandemic kept her searching for resources, which is how she found out about the help that ACS provides.
"I very thankfully came out the other side of the fight cancer free," Sencindiver remarked to the DN-R. "After that, I knew I wanted to get involved with my local Relay for Life."
Secindiver works hard to keep the ACS in this area moving forward by raising money and getting sponsors for events like the walk which will take place at the fairgrounds. She also serves as a liaison between the non-profit and local media outlets in order to reach as many people as possible. To her, it is important for everyone in the community to understand how strongly the relay symbolizes people's fight against cancer.
There are several ways for the community to get involved leading up the event. The first is by signing up to volunteer during the walk. Even just a one or two hour time commitment is helpful in keeping the event running smoothly, according to Minnick. Relay for Life is also still looking for teams to sign up and participate on June 3. With 39 registered teams so far, they are closing the gap on their 50 team goal for this year.
"Statistics show that 1 in 2 men and 1 in 3 women are diagnosed with cancer [each year]," Secindiver said. "This disease will touch every family at some point, as sad as it is. We do this [relay] for everyone."
For more information regarding the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Relay for Life or to sign up as a team or to volunteer, visit the event website or email whitney.minnick@cancer.org
