The sanctuary of Community Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg was packed for another upbeat Lenten worship service on the theme “Show Us.” No one suspected it at the time, but Sunday, March 8, would be the last for the congregation to assemble as usual for worship, music, Christian education classes and the all-important fellowship time.
The word on the street, in the media and the marketplace was coronavirus, a global pandemic casting its deadly shadow here, there, everywhere, Community Mennonite no exception. A week later, the church building was empty; members slowly acquiesced to the stark realities of a stay-at-home and social distancing mandate.
With little pause, many “regular” activities resumed, taking on new forms, foremost among them the Sunday worship services moving online. The church’s traditional Easter Sunday breakfast was canceled, but a celebration of Jesus’ resurrection was experienced vicariously – even communion for those who desired it – from a distance.
A Sunday evening contemplative worship service also continues online, ending with these benedictory words, “Go in peace, assured that you cannot go where God is not.”
While children’s Sunday school classes are on hold, Reta Halteman Finger leads an adult education class on the book of Revelation online at 11 a.m. every Sunday.
Our Harbor small group, like many others in the congregation, holds regular Zoom videoconferences, and pastoral team members are hosting regular “conversation circle” video gatherings for educators, health care persons, parents with children at home, retirees and other configurations.
An ad-hoc group is helping attend to special financial and other needs in the congregation, while other CMC members are running errands or assisting in other ways for those unable to leave their homes. A number of CMCers are making masks and distributing them to other members, first responders and health care personnel.
The ecumenical Patchwork Pantry food ministry based at CMC made some adjustments mid-March in order to continue its weekly operations. According to program director Jennifer Ulrich: “We’ve asked our neighbors who need food to stay in their cars as we gather information and then deliver their food to them. Volunteers pack food earlier in the day, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
“We’ve seen a steady increase in numbers every week,” she noted. “On average we serve 32 families every Wednesday evening.”
Helping make things happen behind the scenes has not been easy for church office administrator Ben Bailey.
“It’s exhausting,” Ben said. “Now, [spouse] Hannah and I work from home, while caring for our two young children. It’s only somewhat possible to work remotely. I find virtual committee meetings to be tedious and austere. For me, Zoom meetings don’t foster the kind of conversations that build rapport and keep us connected. I miss my friends and everyone at CMC.”
Jeremy Nafziger, who has planned worship and music and has written or arranged music for CMC for a long time, is finding that “planning a service on video isn’t that much different than planning one that will be held in person.”
What’s missing, he noted, is “the spontaneous and unexpected that happen when 250 are in a room together.”
“I’ve heard very positive feedback about the use of YouTube video – as opposed to Zoom or live streaming – of our worship services,” said Shirley H. Showalter, worship commission chair. “It seems to allow greater flexibility of viewing, creativity, appeal to all age groups, new ways to do music, discussion opportunities and more.
“I believe the thing that makes our services inspiring to many is the investment in good leadership, both formal and informal, the congregation has made over many years,” Showalter added. “Congregational relationships are strong. We want to see familiar faces and are delighted when quieter or younger members take a video role. If we had not had strength and growth before the pandemic, we would not be experiencing it now.”
“So many aspects of daily life and ministry are suddenly strange in this season,” said Jennifer Davis Sensenig, CMC lead pastor. “I find myself returning again and again to the assurance that our Leader and Lord has walked this way before.
“Our church’s theme verse for 2020 is: “Behold, I send an angel before you, to keep you in the way and to bring you to the place which I have prepared’” (Ex. 23:20).
“Jesus of Nazareth didn’t experience the COVID-19 pandemic. How could he have ‘walked this way before?’” Sensenig stated. “Remember that Jesus did live among sick and suffering people. He did redefine and restructure community relationships to care for the least of these. He pursued a path of justice, love and peace when other religious and political leaders focused on lesser matters. He did suffer.
“Christ has walked the way of COVID-19 and as a door (or gate, John 14) is the one through whom we reach the other side,” she said.
Despite the obstacles in trying to maintain certain aspects of congregational life amid pandemic restrictions, other areas go on: praying, reading and hearing scripture, giving tithes and offerings, having on line youth group meetings and supporting mission projects.
And, hopefully, CMC members can anticipate a day when they can join with the Psalmist in declaring, “I was glad when they said unto me, let us go – literally – into the house of the Lord.”
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
