Many people who can’t afford vision or dental treatments simply forgo them, sometimes for years on end, said Kristina Soliza, a volunteer coordinator for Remote Area Medical.
The major nonprofit that provides free pop-up clinics will provide no-cost dental, vision and medical services to people in the Shenandoah Valley next month in Luray.
A former volunteer herself, Soliza said she helped a woman who hadn’t gotten new glasses in 13 years pick out frames that the woman got to take home on the same day.
“She was able to see for the first time [in so long] and it made us both cry a little,” Soliza said.
The free clinic will take place July 9-10 at Luray High School, 243 Bulldog Drive, Luray, beginning at 6 a.m. on July 9. Patients may begin parking at 11:59 p.m. on July 8, and the parking lot will remain open for the clinic. No identification is required, and all services are given on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a press release.
Medical services will be available for all attendees of the clinic, the release said, but patients may need to choose between vision or dental services, the release said.
Services the clinic offers include dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and X-rays, the release said, along with eye exams, glaucoma testing and eyeglasses made on-site. Medical services include general medical exams, and women’s health screenings.
Free clinic resources will be available, including a take-home colon cancer screening test kit, the release said. Free HIV testing, Hepatitis C testing and Narcan training will be offered, according to the release.
All patients will be required to wear a face covering and undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic, the release said.
For details, to volunteer or donate to the clinic, visit ramusa.org, or call 865-579-1530.
“The most meaningful part [of volunteering] is being able to see your effort making an impact on the same day,” Soliza said.
