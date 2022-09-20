Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit that provides free medical, dental and vision services to rural communities, is holding a free clinic in the region.
On Nov. 19 and 20, Remote Area Medical will hold a free pop-up clinic at the Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville. To offer free services with no identification required, Remote Area Medical is seeking volunteer medical professionals and general support volunteers, according to a press release.
Groups or individuals interested in volunteering as parkers, set-up and tear-down crew and interpreters can sign up by visiting ramusa.org or calling 865-579-1530.
— Staff Report
