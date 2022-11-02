Remote Area Medical, an organization that provides free medical, vision and dental services through pop-up clinics, returns to the region this month.
On Nov. 19-20, Remote Area Medical will hold a free pop-up clinic at Augusta Expo in Fishersville.
The parking lot for the two-day clinic opens at midnight on Nov. 18 and will remain open through the weekend. The clinic opens at 6 a.m. on Nov. 19, the press release said.
Patients will be required to undergo a COVID-19 screening at the clinic. Medical services will be offered on a first-come, first served basis, the release said. Patients will need to choose between receiving vision or dental services at the clinic, according to the release.
Services include dental cleanings, fillings and extractions, women's health exams, general medical exams, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions and eyeglasses made on-site, among other offerings, the release said.
— Staff Report
