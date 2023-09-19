U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, a Republican who represents Virginia's 6th Congressional District, says he will "follow the facts wherever they lead" after Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday announced he was directing the U.S. House to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, according to a statement emailed to The Winchester Star by a member of Cline's staff.
Cline, who serves on the House Judiciary Committee, signaled that he supports the opening of an inquiry.
"For months, House Republicans have uncovered an unprecedented amount of evidence that reveals Joe Biden’s knowledge of and involvement in his family’s influence peddling schemes during his time as Vice President," Cline said in the statement.
McCarthy, who launched the inquiry without a House vote, said House investigations so far “paint a picture of a culture of corruption” around the Biden family as Republicans probe the international business dealings of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, prior to the Democratic president taking office, The Associated Press reported.
In order to hold an impeachment vote, the inquiry would have to find evidence of "high crimes or misdemeanors." If the House votes to impeach, the Senate would then hold a trial on whether to convict.
The launch of the impeachment inquiry comes as McCarthy faces growing pressure from the right flank of his caucus to take action against the president. McCarthy directed three committees — Ways and Means, Oversight and Judiciary — to lead investigations. Cline is a member of the House Judiciary Committee.
The White House has described the action as “extreme politics at its worst,” The Associated Press reported. “House Republicans have been investigating the president for nine months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing,” said White House spokesman Ian Sams.
Cline, who is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, said in his statement to The Star that "the Administration continues to stonewall Congress’ ongoing investigations and slow walk the production of evidence, preventing the American people from finding out if the President accepted bribes or abused his position of power to enrich himself or his family."
He continued, "I support the opening of an impeachment inquiry into the actions of President Biden, and as a Member of the Judiciary Committee, I will follow the facts wherever they lead."
Former President Donald Trump was impeached twice by the House but acquitted by the Senate.
Cline previously denounced the impeachment inquiry of Trump by the House in 2019 as a "sham impeachment of this president" and "act two of the three-part tragedy of the impeachment of Donald Trump," according to the Roanoke Times.
Cline, who won a third term in Congress in November, became the Winchester area’s representative at the start of the year, when redistricting took effect. The 6th District now runs from Winchester to Roanoke along the Interstate 81 corridor.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
