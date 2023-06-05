LURAY – Congressman Ben Cline announced last week that his office will hold staff mobile office hours in Luray, according to a press release.
A member of Congressman Ben Cline’s staff will hold mobile office hours at the Luray Town Hall located at 45 E. Main Street on Tuesday, June 6, at 9 a.m. A staff member will be available to meet with citizens to assist with problems they might have with a federal agency and hear their views on current issues before Congress, the press release stated.
Office Hours will be:
Tuesday, June 6, – 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Luray Town Hall (Council Chambers)
45 E. Main Street
Luray, Va. 22835
Congressman Ben Cline represents the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia. He previously was an attorney in private practice and served both as an assistant prosecutor and Member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Cline and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Botetourt County with their two children.
