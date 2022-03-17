The Alzheimer’s Association annual report provides the latest figures on Alzheimer’s prevalence, mortality, cost of care and impact on caregivers, according to a press release.
On Tuesday, the association released national data and figures about the neurodegenerative disease in Virginia. Based on the report, the burden of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of dementia, is growing in Virginia and the U.S., the press release says
According to a Virginia Alzheimer’s Statistics sheet, prevalence of the disease, which often begins with mild symptoms that progress to inability to perform basic activities of life, continues to grow in the state. According to the association’s materials, 150,000 Virginians live with Alzheimer’s disease. Deaths attributed to Alzheimer’s disease have increased over 30% in Virginia since the year 2000.
While the prevalence increases, the resources needed to care for everyone with Alzheimer’s disease remain inadequate and the number of doctors to treat the elderly is inadequate, the release says.
Including new data on the dementia care workforce, the report identified 113 geriatricians in Virginia, doctors who can diagnose Alzheimer’s and care for the aging population in general, the release says. The association projected the number of geriatricians will need to increase to over 1,000 doctors to meet the needs of 30% of the population aged 65 and up.
The costs of treating people with Alzheimer’s are expected to rise. By 2025, the cost of caring for Alzheimer’s patients is slated to increase more than 25%, the release says.
With high costs and a shortage of doctors, informal care becomes the only practical option for many families, the release says. The report estimates 351,000 caregivers in Virginia provide unpaid care each year.
The Alzheimer’s Association also released a special report entitled, “More than Normal Aging: Understanding Mild Cognitive Impairment.” It assesses consumer and primary care physicians’ knowledge about mild cognitive impairment, a stage of forgetfulness and confusion that lies on the outer limit of what’s normal for ageing adults and how it relates to Alzheimer’s disease.
