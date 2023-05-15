BRIDGEWATER — Residents of Rockingham County's fourth district cast their votes during a firehouse primary held Saturday, at the Doug Will Tennis Center in Bridgewater.
Voting was open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and though it was a close race throughout the day, Leila Longcor won the primary with 185 votes over Dennis Driver who received 178 votes.
Longcor graduated from Spotswood High School before going on to earn her Bachelors of Science degree in Political Science at Virginia Tech. She has worked for 19 years as a realtor for Rockingham County, Harrisonburg City, Augusta County and Page County and currently stands as a board member for the Shenandoah Valley Autism Partnership. Having been a longtime resident of Rockingham County, Longcor is committed to preserving its agricultural roots while facilitating growth within its communities, she said.
Since votes have been counted and all the necessary paperwork approved, Longcor will be the Republican nominee on the ballot during general elections for District Four Supervisor held Nov. 8.
