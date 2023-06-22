SHENANDOAH AND WARREN COUNTIES — Registrars for Shenandoah and Warren counties said they saw steady voter turnouts in the Republican state senate District 1 primary on Tuesday. The results were not available as of the Daily’s press time.
Voters in the new district chose from eight candidates seeking the party’s nomination. Lance Allen, James Bergida, Blaine Dunn, Timmy French, Dave LaRock, S. John Massoud, Brandon Monk and Brad Pollack appeared on the primary ballot. The winner faces Democratic Party candidate Emily Scott in the Nov. 7 election.
The new district, created as a result of the recent redistricting, covers Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren.
General registrars for Shenandoah and Warren counties said Tuesday afternoon that they saw a steady flow of voters at the polls.
Shenandoah County General Registrar Lisa W. McDonald said by phone Tuesday afternoon that voting remained steady to that point.
“We’re busy in here and it’s been, as far as it goes, you know, it’s been steady,” McDonald said.
Historically, primaries have less of a voter turnout than general elections, McDonald said.
“But, overall, I think we’re doing well,” McDonald said.
Voters in Shenandoah County had already cast 1,439 ballots in early, in-person voting by Saturday — more than in surrounding localities in District 1, McDonald said.
“You can’t compare it to a general (election), but for a primary, it’s been actually a little busier here than we anticipated,” McDonald said. “You know, we always prepare for a large number just in case.
“But we usually don’t expect a huge turnout,” McDonald said. “But I have to say that ... I was pleased to see people come out today.”
McDonald said laptops used by poll workers were slow to start Tuesday morning but functioned properly by the afternoon.
At last count, Shenandoah County has 32,229 registered voters, McDonald said.
Warren County also saw a steady stream of voters, Director of Elections and General Registrar Carol Tobin said by phone Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s been very busy in our office today,” Tobin said. “I haven’t heard from any precincts. I mean there are questions from a lot of residents and stuff but you know the precincts are checking on things when they need to but as far as turnout I haven’t heard about that.”
The registrar’s office reported some minor problems on Tuesday morning when polls opened, Tobin said.
“We had just a few little kinks that you always have when you get started,” Tobin said. “We had new equipment, you know, but there were no major issues ...”
“But things went pretty well,” Tobin added. “You always have a little hiccup here and there but you always prepare for it.”
Warren County received 528 ballots cast in early, in-person voting, Tobin said. The registrar said the county has 30,357 registered voters.
To read the results of Tuesday’s election, visit nvdaily.com or Thursday’s paper.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
