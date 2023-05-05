A Republican firehouse primary election will be held for the Rockingham County Supervisor’s District 4 Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The location of the primary has recently changed and will now be held at the Doug Will Tennis Center located in Harrison Park, Bridgewater.
At the primary, residents of district 4 will have the opportunity to cast their vote for who will be on the ballot to take Supervisor William Kyger’s empty seat in 2024.
Kyger announced in December 2022 that he would not be running for reelection, opening the door to a position that he has held since 1988.
Anyone voting on May 13 should expect to follow the same protocols as in a general election and will need to provide proof of identification. Results from the primary will produce a Republican nominee for the general election that will take place this November.
District 4 is comprised of the Ottobine precinct, the Montezuma precinct, the Mount Crawford precinct, East and West Bridgewater precincts and the North River precinct. The district 4 supervisor represents the towns of Mount Crawford and Bridgewater, the North River area, and the communities of Briery Branch, Montezuma, Pleasant Valley, Ottobine, and part of Hinton.
Currently on the ballot for the May 13 firehouse primary is Leila Longcor and Dennis Driver.
In addition to the District 4 supervisor position, more than 10 other municipal positions will be voted on during the election that will take place November 7. These positions include a representative in the Virginia senate, a representative in the Virginia house of delegates, circuit court clerk, commonwealth’s attorney, commissioner of revenue, sheriff, treasurer, board of supervisors and school board for districts two, four and five and soil and water directors.
Voters should note that candidates have until before June 20 to file for placement on the ballot.
