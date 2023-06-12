WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors heard passionate arguments from both sides of a debate on book selection and funding for Samuels Public Library in a marathon meeting that ended just before midnight Tuesday. While one group urged the board to defund the library until it removes what they describe as pornographic material — insisting that they support the library and simply want those books removed — others endorsed the library’s collection and praised its efforts to provide services to a diverse community.
The library is slated to receive $1,024,000 in the upcoming fiscal year budget. Though the library’s budget represents less than one-half of 1 percent of the county budget, it was the sole budget item addressed by dozens of speakers at Tuesday’s meeting. The board will vote on its budget next Tuesday.
Since early May, the library has received requests from 53 patrons to remove 134 books from its shelves. The books are highlighted in a list on the website www.cleanupsamuels.com, which provides select passages of books as well as information, including the fact that scripts would be provided for speakers at last night’s meeting, on ways to get the books removed. According to the website, the list was compiled by a team of concerned parents with the goal of having the books the group finds offensive removed from the library. The books are mostly graphic novels, fiction, and nonfiction titles primarily in the library’s juvenile and young adult sections that explore LGBTQ themes.
Per policy, library staff is reviewing each of the requests for consideration in turn – reading the work in its entirety, comparing it to the library’s collection development policy, and making a decision on whether to retain, relocate or remove the item from the library, said library Director Michelle Ross. Thus far, the committee has reviewed two books – “I Am Jazz” by Jazz Jennings and Jessica Herthel and “This is Why They Hate Us” by Aaron Aceves, electing to retain both books, decisions that are now in the appeals process with the library’s board of trustees.
Displeased with the decisions, several people spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, requesting that funding for the library be reduced or withheld until the books that they labeled inappropriate are removed.
“A publicly funded library should not be giving children access to obscene reading materials,” said Thomas McFadden Jr., a candidate for the Shenandoah district of Warren County School Board who was endorsed by the Warren County Republican Committee. “The library staff seems to disagree and that’s why we are here tonight asking for your intervention. As the body responsible for funding much of the library’s budget, I am here to ask you to defund the library until these obscene and pornographic books are removed from the children’s section. For a public library, the collection should reflect the values of the area in which it is located and Warren County is a conservative, family oriented community not some progressive county like Fairfax or Loudoun.”
Many speakers echoed McFadden’s comments, reading select sexually explicit passages and citing concerns that reading the books could have negative impacts on children’s development. Some opponents of the library’s selection and retention policy suggested that the books be removed altogether, while others proposed implementing age restrictions or some sort of rating system or requiring parental permission to check out the items. Several suggested that the library reject the American Library Association guidelines and develop its own standards for collection development, with input from parents on what should be available. Currently, the library follows ALA guidelines, along with industry reviews and other research in its selection process, Ross said.
Elizabeth Belk, who completed 10 requests for reconsideration for books at Samuels citing concerns over sexually explicit material as well as LGBTQ themes, asked that the library be defunded until the books are removed. Opposed to such titles as “Red: A Crayon’s Story” by Michael Hall and “Bathe the Cat” by Alice B. McGinty, Belk also read from a sexually graphic passage of a book involving prostitution and said that she believes the library’s selection policy is flawed.
“The library staff states that we should not base our critique of a book on a specific passage. They claim if a book teaches a lesson about adolescence or portrays a positive relationship or tells a great story of redemption, etcetera, we should ignore the fact that it includes explicit pornographic descriptions. However, if any book contains pornographic descriptions, it exposes the reader to pornography and that is harmful and it is wrong,” Belk said, adding that exposure to pornography results in hypersexual views.
Many other speakers pushed back against the idea of removing books or cutting funding, insisting that the library must serve a diverse population and that patrons are free to ignore books that don’t suit their taste.
Sarah Mason, a county resident who is an active member of local Catholic and homeschool communities, said that the library’s current criteria for book selection and retention of judging the entirety of a book “protects both liberal and conservative rights and ensures that all members of the community can see their deeply held values reflected in the content of the library collection.”
“I hold in common many of the concerns that [Clean Up Samuels] has regarding these topics. It is important to me that I know what my children are reading. I absolutely would not allow my children to read the books that were cited tonight,” Mason said. “However, I strongly disagree with the attempt to remove 139 books from these sections of the library. And I strongly disagree with the attempt to cut vital funding to a library that consistently provides so much to the entire population of Warren County.
“There are many parents in this community who share my values when it comes to what content they want accessible to their children and teens. There are also many parents who do not share my values and want different content available to their children and teens. And if I want my books in the library, I must respect my neighbor’s right to have his books in the library and the current selection and retention policy protects everyone,” Mason continued. “Most importantly it is because of my conservative values, that I oppose attempts to remove over 100 books and the attempt to cut funding to Samuels library. If I value the right of self-governance, I must embrace the responsibilities that accompany that right.”
Mike Shotton, of Bentonville, also spoke in support of the library’s collection.
“I urge the members of this board to not set a precedent by placating the small but very vocal group that is attempting to force the community to its own narrow standard. It is not the place of this board of supervisors, or this group, to dictate to our community how to raise our families or how we observe the world around us. I strongly urge this board to please not compromise the already limited budget the library operates within. I’m sure there are tons of books in the library that probably are offensive to me and my family, but I would defend the right of those books to be available,” Shotton said.
Some opponents of the books in question made mention of their LGBTQ themes, citing their disbelief in transgenderism and their belief that exposing children to LGBTQ families and ideas is dangerous. And other speakers spoke about the importance of retaining books that represent the LGBTQ community.
Jay North said that he was a victim of violence and persecution for being gay as he grew up in Front Royal, adding that this violence contributed to two suicide attempts he made as a child.
“Samuels Public Library is near and dear to my heart. The library became a place of refuge for me. Where I was safe, where my curious mind could learn about everything from science, history, religion, and myself,” North said. “Samuels is currently under attack by those who seek to control the ideas and information that are freely available to the public. They wish to have books removed that conflict with their personal beliefs. Rather than exercise their rights and freedoms to choose what to believe, how to live and what to read, these folks seek to deny those rights to others. People who want to ban ideas they disagree with and control what information others have access to, pursue un-American ambitions.”
Jerome K. “Jay” Butler, Happy Creek District representative on the Board of Supervisors who filed two requests for reconsideration forms with the library this spring for “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, citing emails from constituents and asking that the books be removed from the library, said that he hopes to come up with a solution that will be acceptable to all parties.
On Wednesday, Butler said he is concerned about the content of the books in question, but plans to speak with individual board members this week about possible solutions that will allow for full library funding under some conditions.
“I want to put something together that is workable and amenable that the library can work with and the community can work with. I’m still trying to formulate something and run it by other board members and see what they agree with,” Butler said, noting that he wants to find a way to keep the books in the library, but restrict their access perhaps with a rating system or library card restrictions.
Added Butler, “My heart really goes out to the folks that got up and told stories. The one gentleman who said he was gay and had gotten beaten up, my heart really goes out to him. That should never have happened and that’s the type of person I would stand up and fight for.”
Other board members did not return requests for comment on Wednesday.
This story originally ran in The Northern Virginia Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.