ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Several residents have raised objections to the construction of 12 turkey houses that will gp up for Pilgrim’s on the property of 2917 Earmans Loop.
According to Rockingham County’s records, the property is owned by DNJ Farm LLC — which was transferred from Circle L LLC on May 1 — and zoned for A2 usage.
Rebecca Greenawalt — who lives on Earmans Loop — explained that there are eight to 10 single family homes directly adjoining this property and a total of 50 farms and homes in sight of the property too. Everyone involved in petitioning against the poultry houses are concerned about increased tractor trailer traffic, odor from the houses and the threat of the poultry operation running wells dry.
Each of the residences do not currently have access to public water and neither will the poultry houses.
“Don’t we have enough poultry houses in this county?” Greenawalt said. “One of the owners moved here because he is severely allergic to poultry dander and feathers. We moved here because of the healthy environment and good neighbors and a usually quiet road. This certainly is not a fit for our community and we need any and all help we can get to protect this poultry industrial park.”
According to Rockingham County administrator Stephen King, county officials have received the complaints but have no authority to prohibit the landowner from construction since the intended use is acceptable in A2. The Department of Environmental Quality is responsible for issuing a general poultry permit.
Prior to Greenawalt’s concern, Richard and Mildred Deviers — who are residents of a nearby road — contacted the DEQ with questions about what it could do to prevent the destruction of the communities’ wells. Deviers echoed many of the same concerns as Greenawalt and stated that he had personally spoken with the previous landowner who assured Deniers that he did not know until the day of closing that the land was going to be turned into poultry housing instead of the cattle and crops that have been on that farm for many generations.
“We along with all of our neighbors and members of this community are deeply concerned about how many buildings are being placed and especially the fact that it will take 48,250 gallons of water per day to operate those houses,” Devier said. “We all have wells which could be greatly impacted and most likely fail to perform. At present, our well is 400 feet deep while other wells in the community are 100 feet to 200 feet deep and when we have weather like this, it presents problems — especially for those people to get enough water. Looking at the amount of water and most likely the new wells that will be drilled for the chicken houses, the water supply will be great effected and limited for all the houses in this community, including those that are further down Old Furnace Road.”
DEQ officials responded that DNJ Farm LLC would be required to provide adjacent neighbors of the proposed poultry facility information so that they could have the opportunity to comment to DEQ. This comment period lasted for 30 days and ended on July 3. The requirement for the proposed facility is to report the water withdrawals that the wells pump out of the ground. DEQ currently only has the authority to permit groundwater withdrawals within groundwater management areas in eastern Virginia.
At this time, the DEQ has not confirmed whether a general poultry permit was issued or not.
