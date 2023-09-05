WINCHESTER — Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore has relocated to the former site of the Horizon Goodwill retail store at 443 Millwood Ave. in Winchester.
If Habitat officials had any concerns about customers finding ReStore’s new location, those fears were quickly abated Thursday morning. About 100 people crammed into the parking lot and patiently waited for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to conclude so they could go inside and start shopping for bargains.
“There’s a lot of you, so be patient with the staff,” joked Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kim Herbstritt.
ReStore is a retail operation that financially supports Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity‘s mission of providing affordable homeownership opportunities for area residents who work but have limited incomes. The not-for-profit store sells new and used home improvement items including furniture, tools, hardware, paint, artwork, building materials and more. Products are donated by individuals and businesses, and proceeds are used to help cover Habitat’s operating expenses.
“All of this is priced at a fraction of retail,” said Rachael Hite, vice president of Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity’s board of directors. “And because we’re selling used furniture, we’re keeping some things out of our landfills, so it’s really great for the environment, too.”
ReStore, as well as the offices of Blue Ridge Habitat, were formerly located at 400 Battaile Drive in Winchester. When the time approached for the nonprofit to renew its lease on the property, Herbstritt said they decided instead to move both the store and offices to a more centralized location near Winchester’s heavily traveled South Pleasant Valley Road.
“We’re super proud to be located in the city of Winchester,” Herbstritt said. “The ripple out of the work that happens here impacts the city and beyond.”
The new ReStore space had been vacant since March 2020, when the Horizon Goodwill store moved to 2592 Valley Ave. in Winchester.
“It’s an incredible space, a lot of lighting,” Winchester Mayor David Smith said of the new ReStore location. “I want to welcome them right here to the central part of the city, and I wish them all the best.”
Herbstritt said moving the ReStore meant setting up shop in a much smaller space, but that was not necessarily a bad thing. The former store on Battaile Drive was a 39,000-square-foot warehouse that, even when fully stocked, seemed somewhat cavernous. The new space is closer to 11,000 square feet, but Herbstritt said it can still accommodate the store’s full inventory. Additionally, there is a shipping and receiving area for sales and donations.
“I hope we provide you a great experience today and every day after,” ReStore Manager Aden Kines told the eager shoppers on Thursday.
Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity was established in 1997 to serve the Northern Shenandoah Valley. The nonprofit organization offers several avenues toward homeownership for people who have jobs but don’t earn enough money to buy a house with a traditional mortgage. The most well known of those avenues involves the designated recipient of a Habitat house contributing “sweat equity” in the form of labor to help with their future home’s construction or renovation.
“Habitat for Humanity doesn’t offer a handout; we offer a hand up,” Hite said. “Together, we can be the architects for change, creating a Shenandoah Valley where affordable housing isn’t a distant dream but a living reality.”
Habitat board President Terri Hirst said the nonprofit expects to complete its 90th Habitat house later this year. Additionally, the organization last year assisted more than 30 financially struggling homeowners by making repairs to their dwellings, with most of those repair jobs valued at more than $5,000.
“An enormous impact in this community,” Hirst said. “Our board is very, very committed to continuing that impact.”
To learn more about Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity and its ReStore, visit blueridgehabitat.org.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
