Daniel L. “Dan” Bowman, 80, has some difficulty sitting up straight.
As he made his way through the living room of the home he shares with his wife, Ferne Bowman, he explained he’d forgotten many of his “big classics” he used to be able to play on the piano. He memorized the songs he’d learned with Braille sheet music over the years.
When he sat down at the Yamaha, he didn’t skip a beat before diving into an elaborate and beautiful cover of the traditional folk song “Oh Shenandoah.” By his playing, it was evident he still had major skills.
Bowman, a lifelong player of the piano and organ, recently published a memoir about his journey finding fulfillment through blindness. Bowman published “From Sight to Insight: A Mennonite Farm Boy’s Adventures Through Blindness to Living and Seeing without Vision” in late 2021.
Bowman was born with sight. Because of a detached retina, he ended up losing all his vision by age 13.
He navigated the uncertainty and trauma of losing sight by immersing himself in books, continuing to tinker and hone his love of all things mechanical and by learning to play the piano and organ and eventually become a career piano technician.
A 1961 graduate of the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Staunton, Bowman immersed himself in vocational classes including woodworking and piano tuning. He took classes with Bob Rinker, now 87. An alumnus of VSDB, Rinker lost all of his sight around the same age as Bowman. He’d been born with glaucoma that got worse over time.
“[Bowman] did very, very well,” Rinker said. “He had a little deficit of hearing but he overcame that by his discipline. He was very capable in his tuning and also repairing. A lot of piano tuning and repair is very small work, but he did so well.”
Most blind boys at the time received vocational training in piano tuning, according to JH Cline Jr., who graduated from the school after Bowman.
“A lot of deaf boys would leave and go work for newspapers, they would go in the print shops,” Cline said, while it was common for blind boys to receive training in piano tech.
Though many people took the classes, Rinker said it took a special talent to be good enough to be a professional piano tech.
“You have to have a special talent for that,” Rinker said. “In my classes at VSDB, it was very few who could achieve in both repairing and tuning. Tuning an instrument is very [artistic]. It’s hard. A student to do both repairing and tuning, you had to be very proficient.”
That’s precisely why Bowman liked being a piano technician so much. He said it combined his love of things mechanical with his love of music.
“The mechanical parts of the piano, they were all kind of a triumph of 19th century technology. You could get it in your hands and understand all of it by touch,” Bowman said. “That technology, I like to say it was big enough you could get it in your hands.”
Cline, who currently serves on the Board of Visitors and the school’s Foundation Board, said he took piano tuning classes, but his passion was elsewhere.
“Even though I was on the college-bound route, I still took piano tuning,” Cline said. “They had old pianos and you would come in and you would tune them back into pitch or did repair if any of the strings broke.”
The first school in Virginia to have a wrestling team, Cline wrestled for VSDB. The team was the reigning champ of the Eastern Athletic Association for the Blind from 1964 to 1972, according to Cline.
Like piano tuning, he said wrestling emerged at the blind schools because it is a tactile sport that can accommodate low vision.
While he played other sports like baseball, he felt like he could go further with wrestling. Cline also returned to the school as a P.E. teacher and wrestling and track coach for 16 years.
“You still have to be a good athlete and you still have to be able to develop skills,” Cline said. “I was pretty decent.”
Cline emphasized chair caning and type setting wasn’t all students of VSDB went on the do. They’re doctors, lawyers, teachers and many other professions. Cline said he looked up to Virgil Cook, a professor at Virginia Tech.
“We thought of ourselves as just being regular, normal kids,” Cline said, “with hearing or a vision problem. You either made it or you didn’t. Our teachers didn’t give us any [extra] leeway.”
Indeed, before becoming a piano technician, Bowman worked as a rehabilitation counselor and sometimes worked with blind clients.
He said he would be surprised by some clients who were cranky and “impossible” over the phone. He found that these people were always complaining that nobody helped them.
“If you’re a grouchy person, you’re not going to get the help you need,” Bowman said.
After working as a counselor, he decided to start a business as a piano technician. Getting his clients through postings in the Yellow Pages and word of mouth, Bowman hired a driver and worked with up to four clients each day.
A 2017 half-hour documentary called “A Good Blinder,” by James Madison University professors Shaun Wright and Mike Grundmann, included a ride-along with Bowman during a piano-tuning appointment.
He worked as a technician for over 30 years, both tuning and repairing pianos.
Bowman entered each new piano client’s name, address and phone onto a card using a brailler, a machine that punches Braille into paper. It sits on a desk like a typewriter.
“I can type faster on [the brailler] than you can on a typewriter,” Bowman said in the documentary.
Using his own special Braille shorthand, Bowman said he entered over 2,200 names into his client file over those 30-plus years. In the documentary, he estimated he’d already done about 15,000 jobs.
He used all of the same tools as a sighted piano tech, but in the documentary, he said he used different methods. Also, he used a “blind” version of an electric tuner, which has extra indentations.
Clients, including James Madison University English professor Laurie Kutchins, said Bowman not only fixed their pianos, but sat and played if they wanted him to, engaged in conversation and just brought a special, kind energy.
“This book helps us ‘see’ well past the obvious contours of what makes a life meaningful,” Kutchins wrote in a review.
Not just a technician, Bowman learned to play piano shortly after losing his vision.
He continued playing piano and organ, in one way or another, to the present day.
The way Bowman explained it, Braille music is less like traditional sheet music and more like a set of written-out instructions for play. In addition to playing on the Yamaha piano and organ in his living room, Bowman is one of several volunteer pianists at a nearby Brethren church.
Sitting at a piano in the sanctuary, in a scene in the documentary, Bowman explained how playing makes him feel connected to the world around him. He said playing sums up his human experience.
“I realize when I get up and walk away, that something important has transacted,” Bowman said in the documentary. “Something has been said about life. Some part of life has been lived and it’s just good.”
“I guess I’m wallowing, awash in the sound. If my hands are cooperating, then I can get with it,” Bowman said.
Playing at church wasn’t always an option for Bowman. In his memoir, he expressed frustration with past church leaders who discouraged musical instruments. A capella singing was, and in some conservative churches remains, the norm for worship.
“Church elders were unhappy with [musical] instruments,” Bowman wrote in a chapter entitled, “A Music Journey in a Mennonite World.” “They were [considered] worldly distractions from Christian spirituality. For a time through the 1920s and 1940s in the Virginia Mennonite Conference, musical instruments were prohibited altogether.”
A 1947 conference allowed pastors to own instruments and that’s when Bowman said his music journey was cultivated.
Bowman said he’s always had an investigative mind, and he’s spent a lifetime reading books and working to describe things, which shows in the visual descriptions of people and places in the book, long after Bowman lost sight.
Though he’s made cracks at “sight-dependent” people during lectures with the Piano Technicians Guild, Bowman said he would not call blindness a blessing. If given the choice, he said, of course, he would rather be sighted.
“I have never seen my wife’s face or my girls’ faces. When [the girls] were about 4 or 5, they each went through a period of almost mourning. They realized daddy can’t see,” Bowman said. “It is a loss.”
Bowman, who’s also a lifelong tinkerer and woodworker, said he has relied on sighted people and friendships to help him. He said if he could only share one tip with a young blind person, that would be it. In that chapter, Bowman said he thinks he writes “some of the most important stuff in the whole book.”
“A most important dimension of success is friendships,” Bowman wrote in the memoir. “Sighted assistance can become an occasion for great friendships.”
What is more, having “the social skill to make things pleasant and fun for those who are helping you,” Bowman wrote, is an “asset worth its weight in gold.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.