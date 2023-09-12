Harrisonburg senior living community Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community is working to help the area’s seniors combat loneliness and isolation.
The community’s wellness center, which is open not only to VMRC residents but also Harrisonburg residents 50 years and older, aims to help local seniors facing challenges from loneliness. According to Melinda Noland, VMRC’s vice president of wellness and community-based services, such challenges often arise from difficult transitions in people’s lives.
“It’s something we want to address all day every day,” said Noland. "That loneliness can come from anywhere — from moving into a facility that they’re not familiar with and knowing no one here or losing a significant other.”
According to Noland, the programs offered by the wellness center range from seasonal celebrations to art and music classes.
"At the beginning of summer we did a Summer Kickoff Barbecue,” Noland explained. “We’re just starting a ukulele class. No matter what age you are, you can always learn something new.”
Noland added that, over the next few weeks, VMRC’s wellness center will offer classes focusing on loneliness leading up to Active Aging Week, which takes place from Oct. 2 – 8.
In May, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy released an advisory on what was referred to as “the public health crisis of loneliness, isolation, and lack of connection in our country” by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. According to this advisory, approximately half the adult population of the U.S. struggled with loneliness and isolation prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of the pandemic, the report says, the issue of loneliness has grown significantly.
“Our epidemic of loneliness and isolation has been an underappreciated public health crisis that has harmed individual and societal health,” said the Surgeon General in the May advisory. “Given the significant health consequences of loneliness and isolation, we must prioritize building social connection the same way we have prioritized other critical public health issues such as tobacco, obesity, and substance use disorders.”
The advisory also mentioned health effects associated with loneliness, such as increased risks of heart disease, stroke, and dementia in older adults.
In 2019, Bridgewater Retirement Community, a local senior living community, worked with Valley Program for Aging Services and Holleran, an independent consulting and research firm to assess the needs of senior citizens living in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, and Augusta County. The results of this study were compiled to form the Senior Community Needs Assessment.
The data from the 2019 assessment showed that, even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, respondents viewed social isolation as a key issue. Results of the 2019 survey found that 35% of older adults in Augusta and Rockingham lived alone. This issue was compounded by a lack of access to safe public transportation stops, according to the survey.
Ken and MarthaJune Graber have been residents of VMRC for almost six years. Because they had lived in Harrisonburg for seven years already, they said the transition was relatively easy. However, other issues caused difficulty for the couple.
“When we first moved here, I was at a time when I was even more limited than what I could do because of back issues,” explained Ken Graber. “Luckily those pretty much disappeared about the time COVID appeared because when they closed the wellness center, then I could walk again.”
These were compounded by an adjustment from traveling the globe. Ken Graber said he has visited all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries. MarthaJune said she has been to 50 countries as well as all 50 states. The Grabers explained that programs and opportunities at VMRC have helped them stay social.
“We volunteer at Main Street Café,” MarthaJune Graber said. “When we're there, we greet people and Ken carries their food over to them and I talk to them, and then I'll clean off the table when they leave.”
For Melinda Noland and VMRC staff, however, the solution to isolation remains a constant question.
“People got used to being at home,” Noland explained. “People got used to staying, people got used to wanting to see things on the television through live-streaming versus coming in person. I feel like we're probably back to, or pretty close to back to where we were as it relates to our participation. But it's definitely been a long time coming.”
