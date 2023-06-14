The Rockingham County School Board honored its retiring members, approved participation in a free school meal program and presented policy updates at the board’s June 12 meeting.
Outgoing members say goodbye
Monday’s meeting was the final regular meeting for Superintendent Oskar Scheikl and board member Dan Breeden, and both left the meeting with their final remarks for the school board.
All board members except Matt Cross were at Monday night’s meeting.
Members of the board and presenters discussed the impact both Scheikl and Breeden had on RCPS and thanked them for their service and friendship. Nancy Bassett, the president of the Rockingham County Education Association, thanked Scheikl for supporting all members of RCPS staff, including staff members like bus drivers and custodians and said she enjoyed working with Breeden over the years.
“Just the warmth that you’ve shared over the years and always being willing to listen, I really appreciate,” Bassett said to Breeden.
Scheikl first shared his start and background in Rockingham County before he thanked his family and executive team. Breeden also shared memories throughout his time as a school board member and thanked Scheikl, school board member Lowell Fulk and his family for their support.
Both Breeden and Scheikl brought up the importance of public education, saying there’s an effort to sow distrust in public education in order to divert funding from public schools to private institutions.
“Public education is the cornerstone of democracy,” Scheikl said. “Public education allows everyone to come. We don't ask where someone's from. We don't ask what their abilities are. We don’t ask who their parents are. They all get to come — they're all welcome at our doors.”
Breeden shared stories from members of the RCPS community that had been ridiculed, threatened and accused of indoctrination, including himself. Breeden said over the last year and a half, the school board should’ve been focused on making up learning gaps from COVID-19 but couldn’t.
“Instead we have been dealing with social issues — social issues that many times were founded in falsehood or were outside the purview of a local school board to deal with. Now, why would we have to do that? Because public education across this nation is under attack, and the battleground has come to Rockingham County.”
Breeden said he made a commitment “to be one who stood face to face, toe to toe with those who would seek to harm public education,” and that took combative language at times. Most troubling to him, Breeden said, was that “much of this is being done under the guise of God wants us to do it” and said not to take what’s been presented as the truth.
Although he didn’t know what the future of RCPS holds, Breeden said, he will continue to advocate for all Rockingham County kids and gave blessings to the school board and Larry Shifflett, the next superintendent.
“I'm thankful to the citizens of district five who have decided on six different occasions starting at 33 years of age that this old guy was okay to do the job for them,” Breeden said.
No-cost meal participation approved
The school board unanimously approved the school division’s program participation in a program that would provide meals for students at no cost.
Jennifer Williams, the RCPS food and nutrition services supervisor, presented Community Eligibility Provision of the National School Lunch Program participation for the next school year, a program that would allow schools to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students for four tears.
Williams said in order to qualify, a school must have at least 40% of enrolled students automatically eligible for free meals through things like SNAP or have foster child status. Based on April 1 data, 12 schools qualify for the program:
Plains Elementary
River Bend Elementary
Elkton Elementary
Lacey Spring Elementary
Mountain View Elementary
South River Elementary
Cub Run Elementary
Elkton Middle
Ottobine Elementary
Fulks Run Elementary
Pleasant Valley Elementary
John C. Myers Elementary
The program, Williams said, would eliminate administrative burdens like collecting and processing meal applications, reduce meal debt and benefit families in higher poverty areas in the county.
Policy changes introduced
Rebecca Tinnell, the principal of John C. Meyers Elementary School, introduced proposed policy changes which will be up for a vote of approval July 10.
Many of the changes included small rewordings and shifting language, although there was a new addition to the current policy regarding physical exams of students. The policy, JHCA, states no student would be admitted for the first time to kindergarten or elementary school in RCPS without first receiving a physical or providing proof of a physical prior to admission to another school. The policy makes exceptions for homeless youth and for objections on religious grounds.
Additionally, the policy concerning threat assessment teams, policy EBB, added that threat assessment team members must complete an initial threat assessment and all members must attend a refresher every three years.
