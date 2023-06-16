Turner Ashby High School Class of 1957 Seventeen members and eight guests of the first graduating class of Turner Ashby High School met at Wood Grill in Harrisonburg on June 2 to celebrate their 66th anniversary of graduation. The class consisted of 67 members on graduation day and forty members are still living and accounted for. The celebration was opened by class president Ben Simmons. A candle was lit in memory of the deceased members and each of their names was read by class treasurer Roland Garber. The class has decided to meet annually on the first Friday of June.
