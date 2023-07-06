BRIDGEWATER — It's time for Christmas giving in July at Bridgewater Foods who will be selling prepackaged bags of groceries to donate to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County now through the end of the month.
The Berry family — who has been collecting food for the Salvation Army for 16 years now — orchestrated a ribbon cutting for their second annual summer food drive at Bridgewater Foods on Wednesday, July 5.
Store employees have pulled together brown paper bags filled with needed items that sit on a table near the store entrance underneath a red and white banner. All that those who wish to contribute need to do is pick up a bag, pay for it at checkout with the rest of their items and place it in the labeled bin.
The Berry family hopes to collect at least 150 bags of food each week.
"[There's always] great participation within the community," said Darrell Spitler — who has been store manager for nine years and helped put together countless food drives in the past. "This community is just a very giving community and we just help facilitate that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.