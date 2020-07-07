After being denied conditional release multiple times in previous years, a Harrisonburg man who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with a fatal January 2013 traffic crash will be released from a state mental hospital.
Daniel Ringgold, 71, was charged with involuntary manslaughter. During a bench trial in December 2014, Judge Bruce Albertson decided to accept Ringgold’s not-guilty plea based on medical documents submitted as sealed evidence. Prosecutors say Ringgold suffers from bipolar disorder. He was committed to a hospital.
On Tuesday, during a hearing in Rockingham County Circuit Court, Albertson granted his release, citing Ringgold’s ongoing improvement.
“He’s been compliant,” Albertson said. “There’s a larger track record. He has been progressing.”
In April, Ringgold’s attorney, David Martin, submitted a third conditional release plan for him to consider.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Martin stressed that Ringgold has been in remission for more than 2 ½ years.
He also added the conditional release plan addresses concerns that Albertson previously had about Ringgold driving.
“We’ve had more time of stable mental health,” he said.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ken Baldassari opposed the release, citing the risk to public safety. He noted that Ringgold has been hospitalized roughly two dozen times for mental health issues.
“We have someone with a lifetime of mental health history,” he said. “Having the structure in place in his current setting is appropriate.”
In Albertson’s previous rulings, he stated that he was concerned about Ringgold’s quests to drive over the years.
Ringgold told Albertson that he promised not to drive, but Albertson said he didn’t believe him.
“I don’t find it credible,” Albertson said during a hearing in April 2019. “It’s almost a compulsion. It’s what the history shows. He sees motor vehicles as a way to freedom.”
Albertson noted that the 2013 crash was not the first time Ringgold drove while in a manic state. In 2012, he was caught driving in South Carolina.
Under the conditional release plan, Ringgold is required to stay in housing provided by the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Community Services Board. He would need to check in with staff five times a day and would need to take his medication in front of them.
Additionally, all keys to vehicles would be locked, and staff would provide transportation for Ringgold.
Ringgold has been held at the Catawba Hospital northwest of Roanoke since the judge’s ruling in 2014.
On Jan. 22, 2013, Ringgold was driving an Oldsmobile that collided with a Pontiac on Va. 42 about 2 miles north of Harrisonburg near Buttermilk Creek Road.
The driver of the Pontiac, Darlene Piotrwoski, 60, of Singers Glen, died from her injuries after being taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
Virginia State Police said Ringgold, traveling south, crossed into the northbound lane.
Troopers reported that Ringgold appeared confused and disoriented at the time, which resulted in a driving while intoxicated charge against him.
An analysis of his blood revealed he was not intoxicated, and the DWI was dismissed.
Prosecutors say Ringgold was previously diagnosed with bipolar and obsessive-compulsive disorders. Medical experts, they say, concluded that Ringgold’s mental state was debilitated at the time of the crash.
Doctors testified at a March 2019 hearing that Ringgold had been taking his medication regularly and had been in remission since January 2018.
Piotrwoski’s husband, John, previously attended Ringgold’s hearings and expressed opposition to conditional release. He was not at Tuesday’s hearing.
