River's Edge Campground located in Bergton will be welcoming its first guests during their soft opening this weekend.
Yellow flowers grow along the gravel driveway leading to a brand new cabin where a black lab stands barking on the porch. The building will serve as the check-in station, camp store, and entry into the newest camping destination in Rockingham County.
Running swiftly from recent rains, the North Fork Shenandoah River flows past 22 primitive tent sites, three cabins and nearly 50 RV sites nestled between open fields and tall sycamore trees. A family of geese glide across one of two stocked fishing ponds across from Capon Run that campers can access via a gravel walking and biking trail.
The finishing touches are still being made to the property, but anyone visiting can feel a sense of excitement and accomplishment among those working for the modern camping destination that has been built with a traditional, state park style in mind.
Miranda Williamson, along with her husband Steven Williamson, owns Rivers Edge Campground. Being born and raised in Rockingham County, some of her fondest childhood memories are from family camping trips. After spending eight years working behind a desk in a government financing position, she decided it was time for a change.
"The whole thing honestly started as a joke," Miranda admitted.
Shortly before the pandemic, the Williamsons purchased a camper and planned to spend many weekends in it. Even after the Covid-19 restrictions had lifted, however, camping had become a popular pastime for many Americans and the sites they loved to visit were suddenly next to impossible to reserve. To solve the predicament, the couple entertained the idea of purchasing a small piece of land for their camper alone to sit on, but as Miranda put it, "one thing led to another."
Miranda and Steven closed on the 258 acre property in August 2021. Construction officially began a year later, after fighting to obtain all the necessary special use permits from the county.
"There was a lot of red tape we had to get through," explained Miranda.
Miranda's Dad, Dale Wenger, has been the "main thinker" and managed each engineering project — there were plenty — putting in countless hours from start to finish. In fact, all the work it took to establish the new campground was completed by members of the family and close friends. Helping hands ranged from Miranda's three-year-old nephews to her 85-year-old uncle.
"I'm looking forward to sitting by a fire instead of sitting on a piece of equipment," Wenger joked.
When the Williamson's first bought the property, it consisted of a hay field and wooded land that hadn't been touched in years. Some of the most impressive projects include a new entrance to the property off of Bergton Road, two modern bathhouses, a slab bridge that crosses Capon Run, more than three miles of ditches that hold electric and water lines, and an innovative underground sewage system.
Miranda handmade each of the wooden signs throughout the property herself, and blueprints for the yurt serving as the "lighthouse" for the campground can be found exclusively in Wenger's head.
"I hope it's a place campers can come to relax and get a break with nature," Miranda stated.
The slogan that Miranda has used most often for her new business is, "find your freedom." From taking on such a huge venture, Miranda found the freedom to pursue something she is passionate about and hopes that future campers will be able to do the same.
Rivers Edge Campground will be having an open house event on Saturday, May 20 to officially kick off their camping season. There will be food trucks, vendors, a petting zoo, and the Bergton Fire Department will also have some trucks for the kids to enjoy. It will be a good chance for both campers and community members to see the new campground and spend the day outdoors.
Bookings for tent sites, RV sites and cabins can be made through their website campriversedgeva.com.
