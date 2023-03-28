DAYTON — Rockingham Cooperative, a leading agricultural purchasing cooperative in Virginia, is pleased to announce the transition of its CEO from Norman Wenger, who is retiring after 48 years of dedicated service, to Sam Liggett, effective April 1.
Rockingham Cooperative’s Board of Directors have appointed Liggett as the new CEO, effective April 1. Liggett brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having previously served as chief operating officer, and has over 38 years of career experience with the cooperative.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Rockingham Cooperative into the future," said Liggett. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by Norman and working with our talented team to continue serving the needs of our members and the agricultural community."
"We are deeply grateful for Norman's contributions to Rockingham Cooperative and the agricultural industry," said Jeff Patterson, Rockingham Cooperative’s Board of Director president. "He has been a visionary leader and a tireless advocate for our members. He will be greatly missed, but we are confident in the strong foundation he has laid for the cooperative's bright future. Rockingham Cooperative is committed to providing the highest quality products and services to its members and the agricultural industry. We are confident that with Sam at the helm, the cooperative will continue to thrive and make a positive impact in the community and to benefit our member-owners’ best interests."
Since he became CEO in 2004, Wenger has played a pivotal role in the growth and success of Rockingham Cooperative, leading the organization through a period of significant expansion and innovation. Under his leadership, the cooperative has expanded its operations, implemented new technologies, and developed strong relationships with its members and partners while expanding its reach from a local to regional cooperative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.