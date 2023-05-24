ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The Rockingham County Economic Development Authority approved an incentive agreement with a six to one vote at a meeting held Wednesday, May 24, for a new business that wishes to locate to the county.
Stephen King — Rockingham County administrator — introduced the agreement to members of the EDA at the meeting. Elements of the agreement had been discussed individually with each member beforehand, and they were informed that county staff had been working with the developer on the agreement for the past several months.
Generally speaking, it is not uncommon for a new business that wishes to establish itself in a county to request administration for incentives — such as tax breaks — for a certain period of time, especially if that business is a major industrial company that will bring numerous jobs to the area or generate revenue significantly greater than other businesses that are already operating there.
"This is not our traditional manufacturing facility," King explained. "It's unique, so we've treated it uniquely."
Much of the information regarding the agreement is confidential — including the name of the developer — and will remain confidential from the public until development has commenced.
During the EDA's meeting, however, it was released that the new business falls within the gas station, convenient store, and fast food categorizations and is from a company based in Texas.
The agreement calls for the creation of a grant program specific for the business in which the business would collect and pay standard county meal taxes, but at the end of a 10 year period that amount would be returned to the business in the form of a grant pulled from county funding. The amount reimbursed would vary depending on the amount of taxes collected by the business.
The proposed grant program would be a tri-party agreement signed between the EDA, board of supervisors and the developer. According to King, the developer has no desire to begin construction until a program has been set into motion. Upon introduction to the authority by King, a motion was made to approve the proposed economic development agreement and the floor was opened for further discussion.
Timothy Hulings — EDA board member representing election district five — spoke against the proposed agreement.
"[I believe that] profit is the engine of capitalism and competition is the fuel, but I believe in fairness most of all," Hulings stated.
According to Hulings, the terms the applicant requested are unfair and even though it is a unique business it should not be given "special treatment" by the county. Having the opportunity to locate in Rockingham County should be incentive enough.
"We should offer them a good deal," Hulings commented, "and if they don't like it, they don't have to locate here."
Hulings has served the EDA for many years, and though he recalled always following staff recommendations, this specific scenario led him to desire a different outcome.
In response to Hulings comment, Douglas Driver — serving as chairman for the EDA — noted that, "to you, fairness is equality. In my world — other than issues of human rights — nothing is the same, so to treat everything as so [is unfair]. Responding differently to different situations is not a problem."
Other points brought up by various board members and staff included the fact that the agreement follows the framework that other counties in the Commonwealth have already instituted and that the applicant could draw money from other states — in the form of travelers using Interstate 81 — to Rockingham County. Much of the discussion was based on comparing the proposed grant program to the tool and machinery incentives that have already been in use for years.
Having been voted on and approved by the Economic Development Authority, the agreement will need to be discussed and approved by the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors before any action can be taken by the developer.
At the Wednesday meeting, members of the county authority also voted to approve the Timberville EDA's issuance of refunding bonds for Sunnyside Presbyterian Home as well as granting them the ability to modify bond documents for LIBOR interest rates.
